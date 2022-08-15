Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County North-South Connector Project Gains New Momentum
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County have for decades discussed whether to construct a north-south connector road, likely running from Greenley Road to Highway 49 on the northern outskirts of Sonora. It could notably remove some of the traffic congestion in downtown Sonora. At today’s board meeting the...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne Construction Pre-Apprentice Training Program Offered
Sonora, CA — There is a pre-apprentice training program for Mother Lode residents to gain basic construction skills and earn industry-recognized certificates. It is part of the San Joaquin County Office of Education and is organized through a collaboration of regional public agencies and community-based organizations. Others involved include the Sonora Area Foundation, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, Habitat for Humanity, Greater Valley Conservation Corps., Tuolumne County Probation Department, Mother Lode Job Training, Northern California Carpenters Training Center, Laborers Joint Apprenticeship Council, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and others.
mercedcountytimes.com
2022-23 Merced County Civil Grand Jury Members
Merced Superior Court Judge Steven Slocum is pleased to announce that a new panel of jurors has been selected to serve on the 2022-2023 Civil Grand Jury. The Civil Grand Jury investigates complaints regarding government agencies, including County and City government, special districts and school districts. They are responsible for issuing reports on its findings. Recommendations are not binding, but government agencies must respond in writing.
mymotherlode.com
Large Trash Pile Found In Forest Campground
Calaveras County, CA – Last week, garbage was found littered all over a campground in the Stanislaus National Forest. As the pictures in the image box show, this is what rangers found at the Utica/Union Reservoirs Recreation Area in the Calaveras Ranger District on Thursday afternoon. Forest officials noted that it appeared a bear got ahold of a trash bag left behind, ripping it open. They added, “This endangers both human and animal life. To make matters worse, the dumpsters were empty and yet the piles of garbage were overwhelming.”
mymotherlode.com
Oak Fire Community Support Meeting
Mariposa, CA – Those impacted by the Oak Fire will have a chance to ask questions and get details on the next steps this weekend. A Community Information Meeting will be held on Friday, August 19th at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, August 20th, a Right of Entry Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both events will be held at the Mariposa High School Auditorium, located at 5074 Old Highway North in Mariposa.
mymotherlode.com
TUD Paving Projects Underway
Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has contracted with Ragsdale and Son, Inc for several paving projects that will finalize repairs in various areas throughout the county. The first round of paving began today and will continue over the next three weeks and complete 25% of the patches in...
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
westsideconnect.com
Caltrans begins southbound expansion of Highway 99
Caltrans District 10 has officially began the process of widening State Route 99 (SR-99) going southbound between Turlock and Livingston, adding a third lane for a nine-mile stretch. The southbound expansion is the second phase of a greater project that saw a similar highway widening going northbound from Livingston to Turlock, which took place from November 2019 to April 2021.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. along Calaveritas Road, between Cement Plant and Old Gulch roads and east of Highway 49. The fire’s size is estimated at five acres. The CHP has closed a section of Calaveritas Road from Old Gulch Road to Fricot City Road while ground crews work toward full containment and continue to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Officials Respond To Fire Near Junction Shopping Center
Update at 11:25 a.m.: CAL Fire reports firefighters have contained a vegetation fire behind railroad tracks near the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora. The fire, burning in grass, is estimated to be a quarter-acre in size. All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Save Mart And Lucky Stores Get Rid of Their Pharmacies
The Save Mart Companies announced this week they are shutting down all in-store pharmacy departments and moving those services to Walgreens. Modesto, California-based Save Mart operates 89 full-service pharmacies, according to its website. The move comes nearly six months after Los Angeles-based private-equity firm Kingswood Capital Management acquired The Save...
Stockton doctor to pay $1.9 million in fraud case
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A doctor in Stockton has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations of health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern Division announced on Friday. Azizulah “Aziz” Kamali and his medical corporation, Aziz Kamali M.D. Inc., have agreed to pay $1.9 million based on allegations that they violated […]
California Castle With Two Ferris Wheels, Bumper Cars For Sale
It also has a merry-go-round and other theme park rides.
foxla.com
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
mymotherlode.com
Thomas, Lasha
Lasha June Thomas, born January 30, 1972 in Redwood City, California passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/09/2022. Age: 50. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
Save Mart closing pharmacies, moving those in-store services to Walgreens
MODESTO, Calif. — Save Mart Companies has announced that all pharmacies at Save Mart and Lucky stores will move to Walgreens. In a statement to ABC10, Save Mart officials said that pharmacy staff members will work with patients to conveniently transition services to Walgreens. "We value our Pharmacy staff...
deltacollege.edu
Delta to return to north San Joaquin County with classes
LODI – In an effort to better serve northern San Joaquin County, Delta College will offer classes in the region this Fall Semester thanks to a new partnership with the World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi. These general education classes – including English, math, and psychology – will...
mymotherlode.com
Regional Heat Advisories Continue
The Heat Advisories issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley will continue until 8 PM Friday. The Heat Advisory issued for Mariposa County has been extended until 7 PM Saturday. The high temperatures in the Mother Lode and the Central Valley...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
