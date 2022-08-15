Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. along Calaveritas Road, between Cement Plant and Old Gulch roads and east of Highway 49. The fire’s size is estimated at five acres. The CHP has closed a section of Calaveritas Road from Old Gulch Road to Fricot City Road while ground crews work toward full containment and continue to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO