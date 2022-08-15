ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC News

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza, perhaps tainted with metal, recalled

13,000 pounds of frozen pizza were recalled over fears they might have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," authorities said Sunday. The 33.5-ounce Home Run Inn pizzas — topped with sausage, pepperoni, onions and peppers — would have a "best by" date of Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS.
WOODRIDGE, IL
CBS News

Woman stabs man on CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman stabbed a man on a CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn early Wednesday morning. Police said a man approached the woman, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. According to police, she stabbed him several times before running away. The man is in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Naperville bans assault-style weapons, another suburb considers similar action

NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location."I think the whole idea on...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS News

3 arrested after early morning armed robbery, car crash in Wilmette

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped on its side just feet from the lobby of a North Shore condo building after an attempted robbery, shooting, and brief police chase early Tuesday morning. The dramatic arrest was captured on video along Sheridan Road by the lakefront in north suburban Wilmette....
WILMETTE, IL
CBS News

CBS News

