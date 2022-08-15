Read full article on original website
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza, perhaps tainted with metal, recalled
13,000 pounds of frozen pizza were recalled over fears they might have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," authorities said Sunday. The 33.5-ounce Home Run Inn pizzas — topped with sausage, pepperoni, onions and peppers — would have a "best by" date of Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS.
CBS News
Woman stabs man on CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman stabbed a man on a CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn early Wednesday morning. Police said a man approached the woman, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. According to police, she stabbed him several times before running away. The man is in...
After Naperville bans assault-style weapons, another suburb considers similar action
NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location."I think the whole idea on...
CBS News
2 hospitalized after shooting in parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
Police said a white sedan drove into the parking lot and towards the entrance of the park. Police said multiple suspects got out of the car and started shooting at someone in the parking lot.
CBS News
Police seek armed robbery suspects who stole $2,400, phones from Elmhurst AT&T store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Armed robbers took about $2,400 and multiple cell phones from an AT&T store in Elmhurst Monday night. Elmhurst police said they're investigating the robbery at the store located at 291 North York Street just before 7 p.m. when the store was closing. The two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery.
CBS News
Man dies after being shot during argument at CTA 69th Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was shot Sunday during an argument at the 69th Red Line station has died. The victim is identified as Anthony Dinion, 40, by the Medical Examiner's Office. Police said the victim was arguing with an unidentified male who produced a handgun and fired shots...
CBS News
3 arrested after early morning armed robbery, car crash in Wilmette
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped on its side just feet from the lobby of a North Shore condo building after an attempted robbery, shooting, and brief police chase early Tuesday morning. The dramatic arrest was captured on video along Sheridan Road by the lakefront in north suburban Wilmette....
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years
After nearly five decades of selling fresh food and other household goods, this independent grocery store in Illinois will be shutting down for good. It came as a shock to many when Island Foods, an independent grocery store in Island Lake, announced on a social media post that it would be closing by the end of the summer.
CBS News
