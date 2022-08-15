NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location."I think the whole idea on...

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO