ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football reveals alternate uniforms honoring Frank Dowsing, Robert Bell

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwIVc_0hHm1mGl00

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football revealed alternate uniforms Monday it will wear Sept. 24 against Bowling Green.

The look features maroon jerseys with white numbers and, "MISS. STATE" across the chest. The new helmet is white with a maroon "MS" logo.

The uniform honors the 50th anniversary of when Frank Dowsing Jr. and Robert Bell last played for Mississippi State. They were the first Black varsity football players in the program's history.

The alternate uniforms resemble the practice uniforms worn when Dowsing and Bell first arrived at MSU in 1969. The Bulldogs have worn similar practice jerseys during preseason camp.

A custom Dowsing-Bell logo will also be featured on the uniform, particularly on players' gloves.

Dowsing was a Tupelo native who became an All-American and All-SEC defensive back. He recorded 10 interceptions in his time at MSU, which remains eighth in program history.

Bell, a Meridian native, died in March at 70. He earned three letters as a standout on MSU's defensive line.

DILLON JOHNSON: MSU running back learning how to be a dad

TAKEAWAYS: Defense ahead of offense in MSU's first week of preseason camp

The uniforms are the latest addition to honoring the two. MSU dedicated the Dowsing-Bell Plaza in the north end zone of Davis Wade Stadium in 2017 before the M-Club Alumni Association created the Dowsing-Bell Award to honor the most deserving male athlete. Mississippi State also awards a male and female athlete with the Dowsing-Bell True Maroon Spirit Awards.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hailstate.com

Davis Wade Getting In Game Shape

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State football training camp is ongoing, but the Bulldogs aren't the only ones getting in game shape ahead of the September 3 season opener. Davis Wade Stadium is undergoing its own preparations with the First Saturday in StarkVegas just around the corner. The home of the Maroon and White might be the second-oldest FBS on-campus football stadium, but with continuous improvements through the years and the most recent additions and adjustments, the facility remains one of the country's premier destinations to witness college football.
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Diamond Dreams wins $10,000 prize

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There are things that go beyond the world of sports and Diamond Dreams is just that. Neshoba central alumnus Tenly Grisham picked Diamond Dreams for her $1,000 grant after winning the Mississippi softball player of the year award. With that, they were nominated for a $10,000 award, and it was announced that they had won.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
HOUSTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Starkville, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains

The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus has a new interim police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new man in the Chief’s office at Columbus Police Department. Monday was Assistant Chief Doran Johnson’s day on the job as Interim Chief. Johnson will be running the department while the City Council and Mayor search for a permanent replacement...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Awards#Football Players#American Football#College Football#Mississippi State#Bowling Green#Msu#Bulldogs#All American
wcbi.com

Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Lee County tax collector resigning at end of month after 26 years

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk announced his retirement Monday morning, Aug. 15 during a supervisors meeting. He told supervisors he’s resigning at the end of the month for other potential job opportunities. Deputy Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly will serve as interim until the next...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
wcbi.com

West Point has received multiple bomb threats in two days

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A poultry plant in West Point had to stop operation due to a bomb threat call. Police chief Avery Cook said it’s the third threat the department has received in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, one of the calls came to...
WEST POINT, MS
desotocountynews.com

Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years

Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Armed robbery suspect captured in Yalobusha county

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect involved in an armed robbery in Calhoun County has been captured in Yalobusha County. 54-year-old Clarence E. Jones, was taken into custody on county road 436 near Coffeeville on Saturday. Yalobusha deputies said Jones was arrested after a lengthy chase on foot. WCBI release...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday

12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy