Mississippi State football reveals alternate uniforms honoring Frank Dowsing, Robert Bell

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football revealed alternate uniforms Monday it will wear Sept. 24 against Bowling Green.

The look features maroon jerseys with white numbers and, "MISS. STATE" across the chest. The new helmet is white with a maroon "MS" logo.

The uniform honors the 50th anniversary of when Frank Dowsing Jr. and Robert Bell last played for Mississippi State. They were the first Black varsity football players in the program's history.

The alternate uniforms resemble the practice uniforms worn when Dowsing and Bell first arrived at MSU in 1969. The Bulldogs have worn similar practice jerseys during preseason camp.

A custom Dowsing-Bell logo will also be featured on the uniform, particularly on players' gloves.

Dowsing was a Tupelo native who became an All-American and All-SEC defensive back. He recorded 10 interceptions in his time at MSU, which remains eighth in program history.

Bell, a Meridian native, died in March at 70. He earned three letters as a standout on MSU's defensive line.

DILLON JOHNSON: MSU running back learning how to be a dad

TAKEAWAYS: Defense ahead of offense in MSU's first week of preseason camp

The uniforms are the latest addition to honoring the two. MSU dedicated the Dowsing-Bell Plaza in the north end zone of Davis Wade Stadium in 2017 before the M-Club Alumni Association created the Dowsing-Bell Award to honor the most deserving male athlete. Mississippi State also awards a male and female athlete with the Dowsing-Bell True Maroon Spirit Awards.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.