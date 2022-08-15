ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame Celebrates 10th-Anniversary with 2022 La Musa Awards: Honorees, Date, & More

By Jessica Roiz
 3 days ago

The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame (LSHOF) has unveiled its 2022 inductees and La Musa Awards honorees, Billboard can exclusively announce.

Honoring the outstanding songwriters and composers across all genres of Latin music, LSHOF will host its 10th anniversary with the induction and special awards gala held for the first time on Oct. 13 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The star-studded guests confirmed for La Musa Awards include José Feliciano, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Draco Rosa, Erika Ender, La India, Luis Figueroa, Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Fofé (Circo), Jesús Molina, Julio Iglesias, Jr., Vannesa Campagna, Simon Dumas, Alexander Acha, Jandy Ventura, and Manny Cruz. Expected to attend are Emily Estefan, David Bisbal, Alejandra Guzmán, with more guests to be confirmed soon.

Additionally, in celebration of LSHOF’s 10th anniversary, a new award called La Musa Medal of Freedom will be presented to inspiring songs that make a global impact. See all of this year’s inductees and honorees below.

The 2022 La Musa Awards, which kicks off the partnership of LSHOF with Hard Rock International & Hard Rock Live, is set to be hosted by Peruvian-American actress and singer Isabela Merced, and promises live music performances, backed by a 35-piece orchestra, laced with personal reminiscences by the presenters and honorees.

For tickets and more information, click here .

2022 INDUCTEES

The 2022 inductees include award-winning songwriters and producers Desmond Child and Rudy Pérez, who co-founded the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame; composer of iconic Latin music standard Tony Renis; and to be inducted posthumously, Dominican merengue pioneer Johnny Ventura.

To be eligible for induction into the LSHOF, the songwriter, composer or lyricist must have had their first published work released at least 20 years prior to the year of induction. All inductees are presented with the silver LA MUSA trophy statuette.

2022 HONOREES

  • Emmanuel (Mexican artist) to receive La Musa Legacy Award
  • Eddy Cue (Apple Sr. Vice President) to receive Desi Arnaz Pioneer Award
  • Manuel Alejandro (Spanish composer) to receive La Musa Living Legend Award
  • Gustavo Menéndez (Warner Chappell Music President, US Latin & Latin America) to receive the Ralph S. Peer Publisher Award
  • Walter Kolm (Founder and CEO of Walter Kolm Entertainment) to receive Founders Award
  • Elena Rose (Venezuelan singer-songwriter) to receive La Musa Elena Casals Award
  • Puerto Rican musician Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” to be recognized as Song of All Time
  • Yotuel Romero, Beatriz Luengo, Descemer Bueno, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Maykel Osorbo, Alexander Delgado, Randy Malcom Martínez, and DJ El Funky to receive inaugural La Musa Medal of Freedom for “Patria y Vida.”
Comments / 0

 

Billboard

