Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds. There is always so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in...
Rutherford County lawmakers announce Smyrna, La Vergne senior centers to receive $8K grants
Rutherford County, Tenn. — State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, and State Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, today announced state grants for the Smyrna Senior Center and the La Vergne Senior Center. Both centers will receive $8,000 to advance senior center projects in their communities. The...
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
COVID-19 case rates in Tennessee among school-aged children on rise, state 5th nationally
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of school-aged children testing positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee is on the rise since the start of the school year, following the state's trend as a whole. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) report for the week ending August 11th, 5,140 children between the ages...
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
Williamson County school board asks lawmakers to reconsider third-grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Williamson County school board is speaking out against a new state law requiring third graders to get held back if they don’t pass the state reading test. Starting this year, third graders who don’t meet or exceed expectations on the reading portion of...
Voting period opens for Tennessee toddler who landed national mullet competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just four years old, a young Gallatin boy is already setting high goals with his "business in the front" attitude. Michael Miles, who goes by the name of Hudson, has made the USA Mullet Championship's top 25 list for the 2022 competition. The online voting period began Monday and will be open through Friday. To cast your vote, click here.
Capers named to lead Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals
Travis Capers has been named to the newly created role of President of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals, effective Aug. 15, following a nationwide search to fill the position. As President, Capers will oversee performance and continued growth of the community-based hospitals within Vanderbilt Health. Capers will report to C. Wright...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
Human remains found in Lebanon belong to girl missing from Murfreesboro
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found in a wooded area in Wilson County belong to a 22-year-old girl who was reported missing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee by her family. Wilson County deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane in the southeastern portion of Wilson County on Aug. 6...
Tennessee social services organization tangles with ‘Truth in Sentencing’ law
Critics of the law argue it doesn't give criminals a fair shake at rehabilitation. Proponents say this gives victims' families peace.
Middle Tennessee McDonald's launches 'Fries for School Supplies' fundraiser
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Local McDonald's owner-operators launch fundraiser, Fries for School Supplies, to support local teachers. Local McDonald's owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator's Association has announced that 10% of proceeds from a la carte fry sales from August 22-26 will be donated to local schools in Middle-Tennessee.
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky
OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
