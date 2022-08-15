ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Voting period opens for Tennessee toddler who landed national mullet competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just four years old, a young Gallatin boy is already setting high goals with his "business in the front" attitude. Michael Miles, who goes by the name of Hudson, has made the USA Mullet Championship's top 25 list for the 2022 competition. The online voting period began Monday and will be open through Friday. To cast your vote, click here.
GALLATIN, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Capers named to lead Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals

Travis Capers has been named to the newly created role of President of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals, effective Aug. 15, following a nationwide search to fill the position. As President, Capers will oversee performance and continued growth of the community-based hospitals within Vanderbilt Health. Capers will report to C. Wright...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee McDonald's launches 'Fries for School Supplies' fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Local McDonald's owner-operators launch fundraiser, Fries for School Supplies, to support local teachers. Local McDonald's owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator's Association has announced that 10% of proceeds from a la carte fry sales from August 22-26 will be donated to local schools in Middle-Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
