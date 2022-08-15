Read full article on original website
‘More profound than Breaking Bad’: goodbye Better Call Saul, the show like nothing else on TV
After 61 immaculate episodes, this cinematic, immersive drama ends today. It was visually beautiful, detail-oriented TV that became so much more than Vince Gilligan’s previous show
Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look
Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890...
Netflix Picks Up Period Soap Drama Series ‘The Decameron’ From Kathleen Jordan, Jenji Kohan
Netflix has ordered Kathleen Jordan’s period soap drama “The Decameron” with Jenji Kohan executive producing under her overall deal with the streamer. The eight episode drama takes place in 1348, as the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival. Jordan (“Teenage Bounty Hunters”) will serve as...
Kirby Howell-Baptiste Cast Opposite Colin Farrell in Apple TV+ Series 'Sugar'
With her name on many acclaimed projects, Kirby Howell-Baptiste's career is coasting, and we're here for the ride. The actress who recently turned heads with her acclaimed performance as Death on Netflix's The Sandman is not resting on her laurels as Deadline has just revealed that she has booked a role in AppleTV+'s upcoming series Sugar. She is the second cast member to be unveiled for the upcoming series and will join the earlier announced Colin Farrell.
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: Fans React to Saul Sacrificing Himself to Save His Ex-Wife Kim
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s series finale of Better Call Saul!. Better Call Saul aired its series finale Monday night and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the many twists and turns during the final one-hour episode of the Breaking Bad prequel.
‘Last Man Standing’: Why Kaitlyn Dever’s Departure Was ‘Really Hard’ for Tim Allen
The beloved sitcom Last Man Standing followed the daily life of Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), a hardworking man who, through sheer chance, found himself surrounded by women. The Baxter household is made up of Mike, his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters: Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Mandy (Molly McCook), and Eve (Kaitlyn Dever).
Niles Crane’s Age At First And Last Appearance On ‘Frasier’ Sitcom Series
Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Bob Odenkirk Pitched an Alternate Ending
Bob Odenkirk had an idea for a different ending to 'Better Call Saul.' Unfortunately, he'd already finished filming so he pitched co-creator Peter Gould his new idea.
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Lands New Role in Peacock Series
Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock. According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have...
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
The star joined The Times to discuss Monday's series finale, why the role left him "ragged," and his future hopes for the "Breaking Bad" universe.
‘CSI’ Fans Are Split Over Sara Sidle
CSI is one of the longest-running TV franchises in history. The forensics crime drama has a devoted fan base who follow every spin-off. And even though the original came to an end in 2015, fans still endlessly debate the merits of the original 300+ episodes. The show also hosted a...
Every 'Game of Thrones' Season Ranked Best to Worst
Say what you want about how the show ended, but Game of Thrones's eight seasons provided some of the best TV of the past decade. There are many questions swirling around House of the Dragon, the Thrones prequel that debuts this Sunday. Perhaps the most crucial one is whether the show can recapture the intrigue, suspense and thrill of its predecessor.
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival
Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
