ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Marshall Traditional School teacher celebrates 68 years in education

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As school gets back in session, teachers are welcoming some smiling faces back in their classrooms, however one Marshall Traditional School teacher is proving that passion can sometimes outlive retirement. But for one person in the building, that first day of school has come and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first day of school can be exciting, but also scary for some students. That’s why Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their kids feel at ease as they headed back to class Wednesday!. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake Biller was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
boatlyfe.com

Godfrey Marine Expands Manufacturing

Pontoon and deck boat manufacturer Godfrey Marine is expanding its Elkhart Indiana facility with the addition of a 27,000 square foot warehouse and an automation wing, which will enable 30% growth in production for the company and add 50 new positions over the next 18 months. “With demand for new...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Goshen, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Warsaw, IN
Education
WNDU

Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital hosts blood drive

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A blood drive was hosted in Niles on Wednesday to help save lives. It happened at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It comes as blood supplies across Michigan remain low, with some blood types in critical need. If you would...
NILES, MI
WNDU

City of Goshen seeks community input on growth strategy

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen is in the process of creating a growth strategy, and they need the community’s input. Goshen leaders want to know: How do you see the city growing in the next 10 years?. People met Tuesday night to talk about the plan.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
GRABILL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Warsaw High School
WNDU

Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

Walorski legacy lives on through Impact International Ministries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing from the heart, this professional musician, who admittedly prefers the saxophone, is performing with strength beyond himself. “I mean, this, this is a huge, there’s a huge void in my life,” Dean Swihart said. “Jackie touched so many lives, and it it’s just the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ that fills that void. Scripture says that, that we are perfect in Christ, which to me, that means he fills that void. Like you pour water into a pitcher, it fills every every void, in that in that opening.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
FAA
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday

This week, suicide prevention experts, police, and dispatch have all come together virtually to try and address a nationwide problem: how to better handle mental health crisis calls. Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation said rolling slowdowns will impact drivers on U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 Saturday into Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power plans to work in the area. Structures are being updated and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
AUBURN, IN
WNDU

Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
NEW CARLISLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy