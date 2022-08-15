Read full article on original website
WNDU
Marshall Traditional School teacher celebrates 68 years in education
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As school gets back in session, teachers are welcoming some smiling faces back in their classrooms, however one Marshall Traditional School teacher is proving that passion can sometimes outlive retirement. But for one person in the building, that first day of school has come and...
WNDU
Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first day of school can be exciting, but also scary for some students. That’s why Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their kids feel at ease as they headed back to class Wednesday!. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake Biller was...
boatlyfe.com
Godfrey Marine Expands Manufacturing
Pontoon and deck boat manufacturer Godfrey Marine is expanding its Elkhart Indiana facility with the addition of a 27,000 square foot warehouse and an automation wing, which will enable 30% growth in production for the company and add 50 new positions over the next 18 months. “With demand for new...
22 WSBT
Elkhart's Disabled American Veterans Chapter closed temporarily due to financial issues
Elkhart veterans have temporarily lost one of their home bases and resources centers. The state has closed the Disabled American Veterans Chapter. A representative for the nonprofit came in to determine exactly what’s going on. What he found is enough for him to shut down the DAV chapter until they can solve the problems.
WNDU
Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital hosts blood drive
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A blood drive was hosted in Niles on Wednesday to help save lives. It happened at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It comes as blood supplies across Michigan remain low, with some blood types in critical need. If you would...
WNDU
City of Goshen seeks community input on growth strategy
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen is in the process of creating a growth strategy, and they need the community’s input. Goshen leaders want to know: How do you see the city growing in the next 10 years?. People met Tuesday night to talk about the plan.
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
WANE-TV
3 Allen County businesses recognized by Gov. Holcomb for economic growth, community commitment
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers recognized three Allen County businesses Tuesday as recipients of the 2022 Century and Half-Century Business Awards. The award honors Hoosier businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 or 100 years...
WNDU
Berrien County health officials provide back-to-school checklist for parents
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - As students head back to school, Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller is laying out his back-to school checklist. “Back to school is more than just making sure your backpack is full. As a health department, we’re focused on health, we are focused on keeping kids in the classroom,” Miller says.
WNDU
Budget building process starts in South Bend with council discussion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first look at what the South Bend budget could be in 2023 was presented Wednesday night. Mayor James Mueller presented his overview of next year’s spending as the budget-building process begins. The City of South Bend projects to spend nearly $19 million more...
WNDU
Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
WNDU
Walorski legacy lives on through Impact International Ministries
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing from the heart, this professional musician, who admittedly prefers the saxophone, is performing with strength beyond himself. “I mean, this, this is a huge, there’s a huge void in my life,” Dean Swihart said. “Jackie touched so many lives, and it it’s just the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ that fills that void. Scripture says that, that we are perfect in Christ, which to me, that means he fills that void. Like you pour water into a pitcher, it fills every every void, in that in that opening.”
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
WNDU
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
This week, suicide prevention experts, police, and dispatch have all come together virtually to try and address a nationwide problem: how to better handle mental health crisis calls. Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
WANE-TV
Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation said rolling slowdowns will impact drivers on U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 Saturday into Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power plans to work in the area. Structures are being updated and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
WNDU
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
abc57.com
Elkhart City Council to remember Jackie Walorski's legacy with a resolution
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart City Council is remembering Jackie Walorski's life and legacy with a resolution to honor her service to the Elkhart Community. At 7 p.m. on Monday, the council voted 8 to 0 for Mayor Rod Robertson's Proposed Resolution. "She came to visit our pantry and she had...
WNDU
Housing improvements, economic development discussed in Benton Harbor master plan
BENTON, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor leaders have big plans for the future. Commissioners met Monday night to discuss the city’s 20-year master plan. With a minimum of $500 million dollars of investment planned for the next decade, Benton Harbor leaders have been hosting workshops to get residents’ feedback.
