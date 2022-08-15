ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWA Jazz Society talks upcoming concert

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has long been dedicated to presenting, preserving, promoting, and celebrating jazz music in all of its forms. Watch as we catch up with founder and executive director Robert Ginsburg to tell us about an upcoming concert as well as give us a performance.
MUSIC
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Black Business Expo, clear the shelters

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXPO. A popular expo returns where you can spend the weekend shopping local. The Black Owned Business Expo is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 and your help is needed. You can volunteer for the event to make sure vendors and attendees are having a good time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Girls on the Run aims to inspire women through running

Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas is on a mission to inspire girls through running. Watch as we have a few members of the team join the show to tell us about several opportunities for you to get involved with the organization.
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

NWA Space continues to make strides

With the goal of building a space center and observatory here in Northwest Arkansas, NWA Space is making strides in STEM outreach and education. Watch as we visit with Dr. Katherine Auld to learn more about what NWA Space is up to and get the details on an event they have coming up.
nwahomepage.com

Accessible housing shortage in NWA

More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history. ORT On-Demand service triples in popularity for riders. KNWA Today: Washington County Historical Society …. Arkansas helicopter rescue team training. Beaver Lake Fire Department halts efforts to raise …. Investigation...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch

ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow

Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
KATV

Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing stands ready to help teachers

Little Rock – Members of the Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing are once again ready to help teachers make an impact in their classrooms. Civil Air Patrol (CAP), the auxiliary of the United States Air Force, provides Aerospace Education Curriculum, along with free STEM kits for educators across the country and is gearing up for another year of assisting teachers in implementing high-quality, project-based instruction in their classrooms across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE

