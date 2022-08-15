Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
NWA Jazz Society talks upcoming concert
The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has long been dedicated to presenting, preserving, promoting, and celebrating jazz music in all of its forms. Watch as we catch up with founder and executive director Robert Ginsburg to tell us about an upcoming concert as well as give us a performance.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Black Business Expo, clear the shelters
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXPO. A popular expo returns where you can spend the weekend shopping local. The Black Owned Business Expo is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 and your help is needed. You can volunteer for the event to make sure vendors and attendees are having a good time.
nwahomepage.com
Girls on the Run aims to inspire women through running
Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas is on a mission to inspire girls through running. Watch as we have a few members of the team join the show to tell us about several opportunities for you to get involved with the organization.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
nwahomepage.com
NWA Space continues to make strides
With the goal of building a space center and observatory here in Northwest Arkansas, NWA Space is making strides in STEM outreach and education. Watch as we visit with Dr. Katherine Auld to learn more about what NWA Space is up to and get the details on an event they have coming up.
nwahomepage.com
Accessible housing shortage in NWA
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history. ORT On-Demand service triples in popularity for riders. KNWA Today: Washington County Historical Society …. Arkansas helicopter rescue team training. Beaver Lake Fire Department halts efforts to raise …. Investigation...
cityhs.net
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch
ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
Pandemic has had increased stress on women, research finds
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has continued for years and with that, comes mental hurdles for many. A new study from UAMS shows that the pandemic could be having an even bigger impact on one group in particular. The study hones in on women in Arkansas, particularly in...
Living Well: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon; higher rain chance tonight & tomorrow
It’s not as hot as yesterday, but it will still be hot in Little Rock and Central Arkansas this afternoon. Couple the heat with an approaching front, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Plus, much of Central, West, and all of South Arkansas are under Heat Advisories this afternoon.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
swark.today
Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow
Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
Arkansas AG announces lawsuit against owners of Big Country Chateau
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Very hot & humid weather is back; rain chances will be going up
We’re in the mid-90s at Noon and temperatures will climb to close to 100° in Central Arkansas. Since the humidity has returned too, heat indices will reach 105° or higher this afternoon. So, a Heat Advisory is in effect until this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.
KATV
Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents
FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
Arkansas silver-haired legislative session back, first time since 2018
This weeks marks an overdue return for seniors in the legislative process.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing stands ready to help teachers
Little Rock – Members of the Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing are once again ready to help teachers make an impact in their classrooms. Civil Air Patrol (CAP), the auxiliary of the United States Air Force, provides Aerospace Education Curriculum, along with free STEM kits for educators across the country and is gearing up for another year of assisting teachers in implementing high-quality, project-based instruction in their classrooms across the state.
