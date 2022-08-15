MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...

