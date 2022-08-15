Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Shooting At Norwood Park
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning at Norwood Park. According to police, a man was meeting a friend at the park and trying to leave when two cars blocked the entrance. Shortly afterward, gunfire erupted. “An individual stepped out from one of those cars and began...
fox9.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park shooting: 40 shell casings found after shooting injured teen
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Brooklyn Park are searching for a juvenile suspect who they say was involved in a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy, as well as damaged seven vehicles and two apartment units. The Brooklyn Park Police Department on Tuesday said about 15 people...
fox9.com
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park
Police are investigating Aug. 13 gunfire at the Villa Del Coronado apartments in Brookyln Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they're working to apprehend a juvenile suspect suspect in connection with the barrage of gunfire at an apartment complex over the weekend. The incident, which...
swnewsmedia.com
Man and woman in custody after reports of shots fired in Prior Lake
Prior Lake police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, after responding to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest. According to a press release from the city, the suspects were taken to the Scott County jail and...
knsiradio.com
St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire
(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
fox9.com
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
KIMT
Man arrested after Rochester gunfire pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after gunfire is pleading not guilty to gun and domestic assault charges. Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38 of Cannon Falls, is now set to stand trial May 1, 2023, for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
CBS News
Uber passenger dies in car crash, suspect in custody for driving while intoxicated
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police suspect the driver of a car that struck an Uber, killing the passenger, was intoxicated. St. Paul police were dispatched to a crash around Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The Uber, a Honda, was traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue at Snelling...
Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target
A woman who critically injured another woman in a shooting outside the downtown Minneapolis Target last week has been charged. Perishea Young, 23, from West St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 10 just before 6 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Nicollet Mall.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
One dead, another severely injured, in shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
One man died and another was severely injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis. Police believe at least one suspect ran from the scene. It marked the city’s 58th homicide of the year.
fox9.com
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
bulletin-news.com
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
fox9.com
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
BET
George Floyd Square In Minneapolis Hit For Second Time With Deadly Violence
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at Minneapolis' George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon, marking the second fatal shooting at the intersection-turned-memorial plaza where the former truck driver and security guard died at police hands in May 2020. Police responded to reports of gunfire...
Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities
Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
