WGAL
Pigs fall out of truck on I-81
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
townlively.com
Fund Drive To Repair Gate
Driving along Route 462 in Columbia, one sees a striking feature rise above the horizon. It's the main gate of Glatfelter Memorial Field. "This is a landmark when you come into Columbia," said Bill Kloidt, president of the Glatfelter board of directors. "It's one of the first things you see when you're on Lancaster Avenue, and it's a neat sight to behold." Now, the gate needs your help. Constructed 86 years ago, the structure is in need of repairs, and the Glatfelter Memorial Field Trust is in the midst of a solicitation drive to restore the entryway, located at 1249 Lancaster Ave.
WTAJ
Destination PA: Hanover Trolley Trail
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.
(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
abc27.com
State Police investigating a deadly crash on Route 72; Union Township, Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police, Jonestown, are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to police reports. According to police, the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Cavalier, happened in...
local21news.com
Lancaster County man found safe after search detail
Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
abc27.com
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
abc27.com
Dauphin County I-81 North Ramp to Route 22 West to be closed Friday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 22 located in Dauphin County is going to be closed this Friday night. The work is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, August 19, and is to be completed by noon the following day.
theburgnews.com
Burg View: Stuck Trucks, Run Amok
Two weeks ago, Harrisburg touted a new solution to a very old problem. It announced that, along with PennDOT, it had erected two new signs warning high-profile vehicles away from the low-clearance rail bridge on Front Street. The city hoped the signs would help solve what TheBurg has called “The...
Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
Spring Garden Township Police warn residents to lock their vehicles
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood. In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked. The department shared videos of the...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
