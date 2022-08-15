Driving along Route 462 in Columbia, one sees a striking feature rise above the horizon. It's the main gate of Glatfelter Memorial Field. "This is a landmark when you come into Columbia," said Bill Kloidt, president of the Glatfelter board of directors. "It's one of the first things you see when you're on Lancaster Avenue, and it's a neat sight to behold." Now, the gate needs your help. Constructed 86 years ago, the structure is in need of repairs, and the Glatfelter Memorial Field Trust is in the midst of a solicitation drive to restore the entryway, located at 1249 Lancaster Ave.

COLUMBIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO