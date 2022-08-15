ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Arlington County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
alxnow.com

Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town

No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Irish#Four Courts#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy