Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police
A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
Suspect in murder of Maryland Uber driver ‘intended to commit a robbery,' charging documents reveal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - New charging documents released in the case involving the murder of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland last week say the suspect "intended" to rob the rideshare employee. That is according to investigators who interviewed a person who allegedly called the Uber ride for his friend.
Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Fairfax, suspect in custody
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
Arrest made in connection with vandalism, burglary at St. Anthony Catholic School in DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary and vandalism incident at St. Anthony Catholic School in D.C. Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property. St. Anthony Catholic School posted photos online Sunday of...
Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town
No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police
A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
Man opens fire at vehicle with infant inside, wounding driver in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man opened fire at a vehicle with a woman and infant inside striking the driver in Prince William County. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on westbound Powell's Creek Boulevard near Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area. Police say the 25-year-old driver...
Patrons Flee Four Courts Bar in Arlington, VA after crash
Footage recorded by Zahid Shah shows patrons running out of the Ireland’s Four Courts bar on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, VA on Friday. Credit: Storyful.
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Kitten rescued from storm drain by Fairfax County firefighters
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A kitten was rescued from a storm drain in Fairfax County after a crew of firefighters sprang into action. The kitten was found stuck on Tuesday afternoon. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Probationary Firefighter James Gupton was the one to make the saving grab,...
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
‘Community Staple' Arlington Pub Hopes to Rebuild After Fiery Crash Injured 15
Days after a rideshare driver slammed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, injuring 15 people and sparking a fire, its managers hope to reopen, and the community is pushing for them to rebuild. Dave Cahill, a manager at Ireland’s Four Courts on Wilson Boulevard, returned Monday, trying to make...
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
Jurors deliberating if shooting of two Fairfax teens was murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The fate of a Fairfax County teen is now in the hands of jurors, who have gone home for the night and are due back to continue deliberating Thursday morning. Zachary Burkard's lawyer insists it was self-defense when the then 18-year-old shot two classmates in...
Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
