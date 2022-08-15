Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Record year for Indiana farms receiving historic homestead award
Last Updated on August 17, 2022 by Indiana State Department of Agriculture. INDIANAPOLIS— Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award today at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
Inside Indiana Business
Advocates push legislature to counter rising medical debt
Roughly one in six Hoosiers have medical debt in collections — higher than the national average — and it jumps to one in four residents for Hoosiers of color. In all, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that Hoosiers have $2.2 billion in outstanding debt. This means Indiana has the eleventh highest share of its population with medical debt in collections across the United States, the highest among its neighbors.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Manufacturing will never again be a source of net job growth in Indiana
Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney recently spoke with Ball State University professor of economics Michael Hicks, Ph.D. about the state of manufacturing in Indiana. He shared that employment in the industry has been stagnant for decades all the while Indiana continues to build 'spec' industrial sites. As...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce major statewide investment in reading
ANDERSON – Gov. Holcomb will join Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to announce a major investment to support reading development for Indiana’s students statewide. This announcement follows last week’s release of IREAD-3 results, which show that one in five Hoosier third-grade students are not yet strong...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
wfyi.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
Gov. Holcomb defends new abortion law following criticism from major employers
CARMEL, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is standing by his decision to sign Indiana’s near-total abortion ban into law, despite concerns raised by some of the state’s biggest employers. “The bottom line is that it’s progress towards valuing the sanctity of life and expressing it through law,” Holcomb told reporters at an event in Carmel […]
New Indiana law creates doula advisory board
Indiana's new doula advisory board will consist of doulas, other birthing professionals and lawmakers.
wfyi.org
The family supports law includes credits, exemptions for adoption. Will it affect the process?
Indiana legislators recently passed a family supports measure during the special session that provides various tax credits and exemptions for families adopting children. Several members of the Indiana Two-Way were curious about how this would affect the adoption process in Indiana and if it would provide help to agencies who facilitate these adoptions.
CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker […]
wfyi.org
After two pandemic years, this Indiana school feels closer to normal
Hoosier students are starting their third school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now, many classrooms are closer to pre-pandemic normalcy. Decatur Middle School Principal Dustin Criswell has worked in education for 16 years. A few days after classes started earlier this month, Criswell said students are off to a strong start. Partially because in-person learning looks nearly the same as it did before the pandemic.
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
WISH-TV
Hospital system clarifies women’s health care under abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s major health care providers is telling News 8 how it plans to handle Indiana’s new abortion ban when it begins on September 15. Community Health Network says that when the near-total abortion ban starts, their doctors will follow the law....
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon
CHICAGO - Rebate checks are heading to the homes of Indiana taxpayers. The state auditor says nearly two million paper checks began printing this week to return a portion of Indiana's budget reserves. Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $325, or $650 for married couples. The checks...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
WTHI
Money is on the way to many Indiana taxpayers, here's how much and how you'll receive it
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana state auditor says Hoosier taxpayers should start receiving refund checks soon. The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are currently being printed. The first round of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. All checks are set to be mailed by early October.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
MyWabashValley.com
Indiana is losing daylight; days getting shorter from now until December
INDIANA – The sun rose at 6:58 a.m. in Indianapolis this morning. By the end of this week, the sun will rise after 7 a.m. Going forward, we will continue to lose over two minutes of sunlight every day. On Thursday, August 18, we will have 13 hours and...
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
