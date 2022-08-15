Read full article on original website
“Gets crazy on Friday night:” Parents, players react to football games being moved over safety
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Just days away from their first games, some Clayton County high school football games are being rescheduled due to safety concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe. “The...
Henry County Daily Herald
Riley siblings, members of Stockbridge-based Flip City South, named to U.S. tumbling teams
Two athletes from the Stockbridge-based Flip City South tumbling team have been selected to the U.S. World Age Group Power Tumbling Team. Noah Tyji Riley, 19, and his sister Brenda Nasiara Riley, 17, were selected to the prestigious team, which competes with some of the world’s best athletes in Sofia, Bulgaria in November. The Rileys will compete i the elite tumbling division.
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
CBS 46
Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”. Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely...
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Henry County area this weekend, August 19-21
From local art, to food, music and more, there are plenty of events going on in Henry County this weekend. Start planning your weekend now by checking out these 5 local events.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: Stockbridge welcomes Fantasia and Johnny Gill
Grammy-award winning vocalist Fantasia headlined back-to-back shows at the downtown Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug 14. The R&B line-up also featured singer and songwriter Johnny Gill.
Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
UPDATE: 12:35 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
tjournal.com
Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista
A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home. On August 10, a...
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Columbus park shooting, ruled self defense
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The district attorney’s office has decided to end its prosecution of the suspect in a case involving a deadly shooting at a Columbus park in August 2021. After review, the shooting has been determined to be self-defense, according to a court document released on Aug. 17, 2022. Iverson Gilyard Young, 20, […]
Columbus Police investigating after dead individual found at Macon Road hotel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased at a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells WRBL the individual was discovered on Aug. 16, 2022, after police were called to do a welfare check at the Edgewood Hotel, located at 4265 Macon Road. The individual’s […]
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
'A heart of gold' | Clayton County Police mourns loss of longtime detective
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its longtime detectives. Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away Wednesday, according to the police department's Facebook page. He was 57 years old. The police department said, "Detective Cook was one of the...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: West Point cop busted for using N-word on camera
A policeman in West Point, Georgia has been caught on video using the N-word outside the house of a suspect’s mother while attempting to serve a warrant. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that an officer identified as Donald Bramblett uttered the slur while dismantling a security camera and throwing it aside, unaware that a second camera was filming him from above. No one was home at the time.
Clayton County Public Schools to host job fair Aug 30
JONESBORO, GA. — Clayton County Public Schools will host a district wide job fair to address staff shortages at a number of key school and department vacancies such as certified teachers and paraprofessionals. The job fair will take place Tuesday, August 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center in Jonesboro. […] The post Clayton County Public Schools to host job fair Aug 30 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Teenager shot to death in Georgia Walmart parking lot, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart. Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Former Henry County teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change grades to reflect its policy of not giving students anything less than a 60.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
Dogs at overcrowded Clayton County shelter in dire need of new homes by Thursday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least a dozen dogs are in desperate need of new homes as a metro animal shelter deals with overcrowding issues. The Clayton County Animal Control posted photos and names of the dogs that need new homes. The shelter placed a 1 p.m. deadline for Thursday or officials say they will have to begin to euthanize for space.
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point officers
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details surrounding an investigation resulting in five West Point officers being placed on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light on preliminary information they’ve gathered so far in this investigation. The G.B.I. confirms, that the day that...
