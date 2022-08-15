ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Riley siblings, members of Stockbridge-based Flip City South, named to U.S. tumbling teams

Two athletes from the Stockbridge-based Flip City South tumbling team have been selected to the U.S. World Age Group Power Tumbling Team. Noah Tyji Riley, 19, and his sister Brenda Nasiara Riley, 17, were selected to the prestigious team, which competes with some of the world’s best athletes in Sofia, Bulgaria in November. The Rileys will compete i the elite tumbling division.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation

Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
WEST POINT, GA
CBS 46

Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”. Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely...
RIVERDALE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: Stockbridge welcomes Fantasia and Johnny Gill

Grammy-award winning vocalist Fantasia headlined back-to-back shows at the downtown Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug 14. The R&B line-up also featured singer and songwriter Johnny Gill.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
tjournal.com

Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista

 A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home.   On August 10, a...
BUENA VISTA, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event

Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: West Point cop busted for using N-word on camera

A policeman in West Point, Georgia has been caught on video using the N-word outside the house of a suspect’s mother while attempting to serve a warrant. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that an officer identified as Donald Bramblett uttered the slur while dismantling a security camera and throwing it aside, unaware that a second camera was filming him from above. No one was home at the time.
WEST POINT, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Clayton County Public Schools to host job fair Aug 30

JONESBORO, GA. — Clayton County Public Schools will host a district wide job fair to address staff shortages at a number of key school and department vacancies such as certified teachers and paraprofessionals. The job fair will take place Tuesday, August 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center in Jonesboro.  […] The post Clayton County Public Schools to host job fair Aug 30 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
NEWNAN, GA
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point officers

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details surrounding an investigation resulting in five West Point officers being placed on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light on preliminary information they’ve gathered so far in this investigation. The G.B.I. confirms, that the day that...
WEST POINT, GA

