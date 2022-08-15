ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Pamela Hunter
2d ago

I have had dancing legs all my life. Then I discovered, yes I Did!, calcium tablets. Everyday 600mg, no dancing legs. Miss the calcium for 2 days...Up in the middle of the night, cramping pain! Side effect of the 600 mg tablets fer years? Great bones ( had the scan) and teeth like a woodchuck! I have high but normal Blood calcium levels.

Reply
2
Related
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Added Sugar#Restless Legs Syndrome#Sugars#Table Sugar#Diseases#General Health#Linus Diabetes#Rls P
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
verywellhealth.com

Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Medical News Today

What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Opioid Prescriptions for US Patients With Cancer, Non-Cancer Pain Falls, Study Results Show

Analysis looks at those with arthritis, chronic pain, headaches, lower back pain, and neuropathic pain between 2012 and 2019. The number of individuals in the United States who are privately insured and are prescribed opioid medication for cancer pain and non-cancer-related chronic pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to the results of a study conducted by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan and published in PLOS ONE.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy