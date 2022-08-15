Read full article on original website
New webpage helps people prepare for DMV visit in Virginia
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to make it easier for people to prepare ahead of their visit with a new webpage. According to officials, the webpage will have forms and documents required to complete in-person services at the DMV. It will be a one-stop shop for those who are looking […]
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Closing Virginia's organ donation racial gap: 'People die waiting'
While African Americans make up 19 percent of Virginia’s population, they represent 50 percent of the patients on the state’s organ transplant waiting list, according to LifeNet Health.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties
SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
Important changes this season Virginia hunters need to know
Hunters who want to take part in a managed deer hunt at a Virginia State Park this Fall will have to make an online reservation to do so. That's new this year.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Over 7,000 Virginians to receive $141M in student loan forgiveness
Attorney General Miyares announced that over 7,000 Virginians will receive federal student loan forgiveness due to misleading advertising.
Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help
Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits
The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back […] The post ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Number of power outages near Pony Pasture reduced to 10
According to Dominion Energy, the outage is concentrated in the Willow Oaks and Westlake Hills neighborhoods, just south of Pony Pasture. An estimated 1849 households in the area are currently without power.
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling down their road. They say their street has become an expressway. Mark Baker’s truck was smashed on Sunday, collateral damage from a four-car crash at the intersection of 31st Street...
Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree in Virginia
(Fractal Pictures/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking to secure a high-paying job but don't have a college degree, you may want to take a closer look at this list of highest-paying jobs without a degree in Virginia. While pay is important for a certain standard of living, it's not everything!
Richmond Councilor says meeting among city officials on July 4 alleged mass shooting plot ‘imperative’
In a newsletter sent out on Monday, Richmond's 2nd District Councilor Katherine Jordan called for a City Council meeting about the July 4 alleged mass shooting plot, saying that a discussion around the topic among members is "not only reasonable, but imperative."
