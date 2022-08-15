ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WFXR

New webpage helps people prepare for DMV visit in Virginia

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to make it easier for people to prepare ahead of their visit with a new webpage. According to officials, the webpage will have forms and documents required to complete in-person services at the DMV. It will be a one-stop shop for those who are looking […]
Channelocity

2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
thenewsprogress.com

Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
wvtf.org

Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help

Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
NBC12

Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
Virginia Mercury

ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits

The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back […] The post ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Channelocity

Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree in Virginia

(Fractal Pictures/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking to secure a high-paying job but don't have a college degree, you may want to take a closer look at this list of highest-paying jobs without a degree in Virginia. While pay is important for a certain standard of living, it's not everything!
