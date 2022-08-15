Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
More than 400 vehicles will be up for public sale at Commonwealth Vehicle Auction on August 23
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Nearly 440 used vehicles will be up for public sale at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction, which will be held at 10 a.m. on August 23 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced this week. An in-person preview of...
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
WGAL
Pigs fall out of truck on I-81
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
Atlas Obscura
Big Chiques Bridge #4
Also known as Schenck’s Mill Bridge, this single span, double burr arch covered truss bridge spans Chiques Creek at the intersection of South Erisman Road and Schenck Road, and is one of less than 30 covered bridges remaining in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Constructed in 1847 by Charles Malhorn and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburgnews.com
Burg View: Stuck Trucks, Run Amok
Two weeks ago, Harrisburg touted a new solution to a very old problem. It announced that, along with PennDOT, it had erected two new signs warning high-profile vehicles away from the low-clearance rail bridge on Front Street. The city hoped the signs would help solve what TheBurg has called “The...
Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a report of a tractor-trailer overturned causing a portion of Interstate 80 to close. According to PennDOT, both lanes on I-80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Westbound traffic is being detoured off exit 212B […]
abc27.com
PennDOT to start drainage improvements in Juniata County
MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it expects drainage improvements between Route 35 and Main Street on Route 333 in Mifflin Borough to begin Monday, Aug. 22. A release from PennDOT states that the drainage improvements are part of a project to replace a bridge spanning Tuscarora...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash closes I-80 WB in Turbot Township, Northumberland County
UPDATE, 3:30 3:30 p.m.: I-80 WB remains closed in Turbot Twp. The backlog has been cleared and westbound traffic continues to be detoured using I-180 west and Route 220 south. This is a corrected detour from original PennDOT press release. -- Turbot Township, Pa. — Both lanes on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to PennDOT. Westbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180 west to Route 220 north. The roadway is expected to be closed until early evening, according to PennDOT. Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution in the area.
abc27.com
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash
A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Roof fire blamed on downed power line
(Revised from original post) A roof fire Monday at Guilford Township’s Saga Buffet restaurant is blamed on a downed power line. West Penn Power shut of power to the building and took care of repairs to the line; while firefighters from nine area fire departments spent an hour at the scene dousing the resultant roof fire.
Spring Garden Township Police warn residents to lock their vehicles
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood. In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked. The department shared videos of the...
abc27.com
State Police investigating a deadly crash on Route 72; Union Township, Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police, Jonestown, are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to police reports. According to police, the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Cavalier, happened in...
abc27.com
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Comments / 1