Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Light winds and humid conditions continue

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds linger with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. There is a chance of heavy spotty afternoon showers for central and leeward sections, with a possibility of thunderstorms for the slopes of Hawai'i Island. Highs are expected to be around 84 to 89 degrees. Light east to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph daytime sea breezes.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Here are some tips on how to prepare for back-to-school Oʻahu traffic

Prepare yourself. If you are on the road on Oʻahu next week, expect delays as 50,000 more motorists hit the road. The University of Hawaiʻi faculty and students return fully in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Jon Nouchi, deputy transportation services director...
KITV.com

Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
KITV.com

City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KITV.com

Marshall Islands face first COVID outbreak, here's how Hawaii can help

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After remaining nearly COVID-free during the pandemic, the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation with a population of about 60,000, is now facing its first major outbreak. Before the current surge, the country reported just 60 cases over the past two and a half years.
KITV.com

Baby BOOM! 9th Monk seal pup of 2022 born on Oahu's North Shore

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It’s a Monk seal BABY BOOM! Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) announced that on Aug. 3, another Monk seal pup was born on Oahu. Monk seal R016, also known as “Right Spot”, gave birth on Oahu’s North Shore. The pup has been named PO9 officially but will get a new name once its gender is revealed and a name is chosen.
hawaiireporter.com

How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
