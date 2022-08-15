Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds as trade winds gradually return
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds gradually build Thursday. Partly sunny skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 85 to 92. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Scattered showers over windward and mauka showers. Lows 71 to 76. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 17, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Trade winds return Thursday. Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Light winds and humid conditions continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds linger with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. There is a chance of heavy spotty afternoon showers for central and leeward sections, with a possibility of thunderstorms for the slopes of Hawai'i Island. Highs are expected to be around 84 to 89 degrees. Light east to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph daytime sea breezes.
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Light winds continue, thunderstorms possible for Hawai'i Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Warm temperatures and light winds for Tuesday with partly sunny skies over most of the state. Partly to mostly cloudy for Hawai'i island with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms during the day. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here are some tips on how to prepare for back-to-school Oʻahu traffic
Prepare yourself. If you are on the road on Oʻahu next week, expect delays as 50,000 more motorists hit the road. The University of Hawaiʻi faculty and students return fully in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Jon Nouchi, deputy transportation services director...
KITV.com
Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
Monk seal pup rescued from Manana Island
The Marine Mammal Center reported a rescue of a monk seal pup on Manana Island off of Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA: Hawaiian monk seal Rocky appears to have weaned her famous Waikiki pup
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Koalani is growing up!. Federal wildlife experts say the Hawaiian monk seal pup was likely weaned at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday. NOAA confirmed Koalani’s mom, Rocky, has not been seen with her pup Koalani since 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. The two were last spotted together at the...
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
KITV.com
Okinawan Festival returns September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 40th Okinawan Festival returns on September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center. The Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA) welcomes the festival back to in-person, showcasing Hawaii’s multi-ethnic culture.
KITV.com
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Long lines, excited students and way too much luggage: It’s move-in week at UH-Manoa!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii-Manoa isn’t back in session until Monday,. But the campus is already busy this week as about 3,500 students move into dorms. Angelina Fernandezees, an incoming UH freshman from California, was among those moving in Tuesday. “It’s really interesting to kind of be...
KITV.com
Marshall Islands face first COVID outbreak, here's how Hawaii can help
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After remaining nearly COVID-free during the pandemic, the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation with a population of about 60,000, is now facing its first major outbreak. Before the current surge, the country reported just 60 cases over the past two and a half years.
Ricochet prompts temporary limits at Oahu gun range
Bullets larger than .22 caliber will not be allowed at north-facing gun ranges starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a ricochet incident.
KITV.com
Baby BOOM! 9th Monk seal pup of 2022 born on Oahu's North Shore
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It’s a Monk seal BABY BOOM! Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) announced that on Aug. 3, another Monk seal pup was born on Oahu. Monk seal R016, also known as “Right Spot”, gave birth on Oahu’s North Shore. The pup has been named PO9 officially but will get a new name once its gender is revealed and a name is chosen.
hawaiireporter.com
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding
Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
