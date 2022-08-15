Read full article on original website
37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport
The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Appears To Get A Response From Chris Brown
Chris Brown appears to have responded to reports that the suspected Dallas airport shooter, Portia Odufuwa, claimed that she was married to him. The Breezy artist shared a brief message on his Instagram page this morning addressing mental health, which many perceived to be addressed towards Odufuwa. "Aye man, I...
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
Uber Driver Charged in Alleged Road Rage Murder of Houston Pastor
A Houston man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot and killed a pastor during an apparent road rage incident. Ronald Mouton Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, was shot and killed on June 24 after witnesses said they saw him arguing with another motorist. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
