Homemade explosive device discovered by deputies at Iowa mobile home park
STORY CITY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection to a homemade explosive device found at a Story City mobile home park. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler C. Hammond is charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a domestic offender, a class D felony; two counts of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, an aggravated misdemeanor; shooting across highway, simple misdemeanor; and driving under suspension.
Ames community members help relocate family who lost everything in blaze
AMES, Iowa — On Sunday night, a fire erupted in the Elliott's family home in Ames. None of the family members were home at the time, but theirsix pets perished in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. "Flames were just coming out all over. There...
Tama man charged with setting house in Marshalltown on fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Tama man is now facing a felony arson charge for allegedly setting a home in Marshalltown on fire back in February. Jhesie Hill, 36, was arrested Tuesday. Back on February second, firefighters were sent to the home around 8:36 p.m. on East Webster Street for...
Livestock competition helps family in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of work goes into getting the animals ready for the Iowa State Fair each year, but one 4H family has some extra motivation in the show ring. Brianna Wolfer of Albia is showing her short horn plus, named Beast. As Brianna dials in...
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
Shooting investigation underway in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday night. Police were called to the shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road. Shortly after this initial call, officers received a call from Mary Greeley Medical Center reporting that a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Teen Shot In West Ames
(Ames, IA) -- A teen is recovering after being shot in west Ames. Police say a 16-year-old turned up the E-R before 10 o'clock Tuesday night, and was treated and released. Police the teen arrived at Mary Greeley Medical Center shortly after an initial call about a shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road.
Celebrating 100 Years of Ye Old Mill
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year is the 100th anniversary of Ye Old Mill. Not much has changed in the century since 1922, except that Ye Old Mill is in an entirely new building. In the spring of 1996, a wind storm destroyed the original structure of Ye Old Mill, but the building was replaced by the fair that same year and rebuilt to be the exact same as its predecessor.
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
Ankeny looks to improve safety with special school zones
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny is implementing special school zone speed limits to help protect students as they head back to class next week. Three of those special zones drop the speed limit to 25 miles an hour. Seven others bring the speed limit down to 15 miles an hour....
Iowa man charged with arson after police say he intentionally set house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Tama man is charged with arson in connection with a fire that investigators say was intentionally set in February. Thirty-six-year-old Jhesie Aaron Hill is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony. Investigators say Hill set fire to a home in Marshalltown on Feb. 2.
Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak
ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
Altoona police investigate deadly shooting
ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
Ankeny police add traffic unit to improve road safety
ANKENY, Iowa — After recording 1,641 vehicle collisions in 2021, the Ankeny Police Department has created a new traffic unit to improve safety. Police say distracted driving, speed and running red lights are the main factors in the crashes. "Part of their goal is to slow people down and...
Des Moines Business Record
WHAT'S BEING BUILT?: 900-plus multifamily units under construction in Des Moines area
Meadowview of Clive, a 106-unit senior living facility, is among the 12 multifamily projects underway in the Des Moines area. Architectural rendering by TWP Architects. In the first six months of 2022, commercial building permits were issued for the construction of 12 multifamily developments, a review of communities’ records shows. Several of the projects had been planned for two or more years. In all, six Des Moines-area communities issued permits valued at over $167.5 million for the projects that, when completed, will include more than 900 units.
Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
High number of crashes prompt Ankeny police to form traffic unit
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is forming a new traffic unit, the department announced Tuesday. The department said police responded to 1,641 vehicle collisions in 2021. Police said most of those were caused by distracted driving, speeding and running red lights. The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will...
Iowa State Fair Traffic Heavy At Times
(Des Moines, IA) -- East University Avenue traffic is exceptionally heavy as the state fair continues. Both directions of University have had back-ups near the fair entrance, and the Southeast Polk High School Park and Ride has had long lines as drivers wait to get in. No lines have been...
Dispatch audio released of pursuit before Winterset standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa — Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter, of Nebraska, led metro authorities on a high-speed chase Sunday morning before a standoff at a Winterset church. Dispatch audio has been released of the pursuit before the standoff, showing police confirm that the vehicle is stolen and that the driver, identified Walter as a homicide suspect who was armed and dangerous.
Des Moines residents aim to stop at-home gun store from setting up shop near Terrace Hill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines residents want to stop a gun seller from setting up shop in a home near the Governor's Mansion. Neighbors just filed an appeal after the City ruled that Travis Aslin doesn't need a permit to operate his business. That was because a...
