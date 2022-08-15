Read full article on original website
Man, 61, arrested after brandishing a knife at Petaluma firefighter
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after brandishing a knife at a firefighter on Monday, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. Police identified a suspect wearing a pink jacket to be 61-year-old Sergio Antonio Perdomo Perez. A firefighter reported Perez, had a buck knife near the intersection of Washington […]
17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Robbery in Separate Incidents
A man already wanted in connection with a robbery has been arrested for attempted murder. Early Monday morning, an adult male was reportedly shot in his car as he arrived at a residence on the 1200-block of Clover Drive. He was able to drive away and get to a local hospital where police contacted him. Based on the evidence, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jerome Grayson, Jr. who was wanted for armed robbery of a local business last month. Detectives later learned that Grayson had returned to the Clover Drive residence, after sunrise. Police served search and arrest warrants, and were able to apprehend Grayson. Cops found a handgun in a small bag as well as other evidence. The 29-year-old victim, who was shot twice in the torso, is expected to survive his injuries. At this point, it doesn’t appear that the victim and Grayson knew each other.
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Contra Costa College
RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College.It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way.The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim was identifed as 32-year-old Antonio Wright, a resident of Richmond.Investigators spoke to witnesses at the sene, but so far, there is no suspect and no arrests have been made.This is the city's 14th murder of the 2022.
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Gets 16 years in Prison for Overdose Deaths
A man from Santa Rosa has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars for his role in the overdose deaths of two men. 50-year-old Toby Rosa was convicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in late April, more than four years after refusing to call for help as two men overdosed in his home. The judge who issued the sentence Tuesday said the man should have taken responsibility for the two deaths in March of 2018.
ksro.com
Petaluma Firefighters Threatened by Man with Knife
A man is behind bars on suspicion of threatening Petaluma firefighters with a knife. The 61-year-old is accused of making “threatening gestures” with the buck knife. The gestures were allegedly directed toward firefighters who were in the middle of a training exercise on Monday. Police say the same man was arrested back in February, on suspicion of brandishing a knife at a man and his eight-year-old daughter at McDowell Elementary School. Police records show he has been arrested 21 times since 2020.
sfstandard.com
Victims Named In SF Double Homicide Where Family Member Is Main Suspect
A man and woman who were shot and killed Saturday in a Bayview home have been named. The victims were allegedly shot by a family member, 23-year-old Irvin Hernandez Flores, who was arrested at the scene and jailed on two counts of homicide, burglary and child endangerment. Officers responded to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Older Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Novato Traffic Crash
Pedestrian Walking on Bolling Drive Struck and Injured by Vehicle. An older pedestrian was hit by a car in Novato on August 13 and suffered major injuries in the traffic crash. The accident happened at about 6:50 p.m. along Bolling Drive close to the Marin Valley Drive intersection. The pedestrian was walking across Bolling Drive when the accident happened. The Novato Police Department reported that the injured pedestrian, age 70, was taken to a hospital for treatment and additional evaluation.
Santa Rosa drug house operator sentenced for 2 overdose deaths
Toby Rosa was recorded on cellphone video attempting to revive one overdose victim by injecting methamphetamine.
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
CBS News
Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputy says he was not a threat
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. - The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released video of a deadly shooting where a deputy killed a man they say was armed with a claw hammer, a rock, and a tiller. Family members of the man killed say he was not a threat. Newly-released video shows part of...
mendofever.com
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
Santa Rosa man arrested for unregistered firearms, drugs in home
SANTA ROSA - A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for felony firearms possession and suspected drug dealing.On Monday, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Initially, Wagle simply told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As they walked away, he called out to them to say something else about the warrant. As Wagle was speaking with the officers again, a...
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
