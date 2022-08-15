Read full article on original website
Former Jackson police officer sentenced for George Robinson’s death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic […]
Grand jury next step in shooting involving Mississippi FedEx driver
Taking evidence to a grand jury remains the next step in a case that started in January with shots fired at a FedEx driver. “There are a couple of things that the Brookhaven Police Department is still trying to obtain. Once they have that and turn over the completed file to us, it will go to the next available grand jury,” 14th Judicial District Attorney Dee Bates said Monday.
Jackson man sentenced for 2019 carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking. According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In […]
WAPT
Former JPD officer sentenced for 2019 beating death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former Jackson police officer has been sentenced to prison. Anthony Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Fox to 20 years in prison, but suspended 15 of the years, saying Fox will serve five years. When Fox is released from prison, he will be placed under five years' supervision and has been ordered to not have contact with the victim's family.
FedEx driver shooting case waits to move to grand jury
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Dee Bates, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, said prosecutors plan to take evidence to a grand jury in the case of shots being fired at a FedEx driver in Brookhaven. The incident happened in January 2022. The Daily Leader reported Bates said the Brookhaven Police Department is working to obtain other […]
Madison County Journal
Madison man shoots roommate in dispute
A Madison man was arrested on assault and drug charges after allegedly shooting his roommate in the Tidewater subdivision over the weekend, the authorities said. George Pickett Jr., 56, of Madison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, the authorities said.
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Jackson man sentenced for wire fraud scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, was sentenced U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday, August 17. Prosecutors said Kelley owns Trendsetters Barber College in Jackson. Trendsetters was certified by the […]
WLBT
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man in Ridgeland is charged with domestic aggravated assault after a two-hour barricade situation Wednesday morning. The 911 call came in around 10 a.m. inside a home on Nolan Circle. Police Chief Bryan Myers did not release details of what led to the incident. However,...
WAPT
Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
WLBT
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating three recent thefts
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating three new cases of theft that took place mid-late last week. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7:57 a.m., officers responded to Warfield’s Service Center, 2610 1/2 Clay Street, in reference to an auto burglary. The complainant reported the front passenger window of a 2010 Dodge Caravan was shattered and the battery was missing from the vehicle. The damage to the window is estimated at $200.00 dollars, and the cost of the stolen battery is $204.95.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday
A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...
State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man killed when struck by vehicle being chased by police
A Vicksburg man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that was being chased by Pearl and Flowood Police units. Steven Pearson, 47 of Vicksburg, is the victim according to the Rankin County Coroner’s office. A Pearl Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
WLBT
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
