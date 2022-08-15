Is Palantir's Business Broken After Q2 Earnings Disappointment?

In this video, I will be going over Palantir 's (NYSE: PLTR) Q2 earnings and explain why they weren't such a disaster.

Palantir added 27 new clients this quarter, 19 commercial and eight governmental. Commercial clients currently account for only 44% of revenue.

These results were obtained by 42 salespeople, less than 1.5% of the company.

Net dollar retention (NDR) decreased from 125% to 119%. While this might look bad at first, the underlying numbers tell a different story, especially on the commercial side of things.

Commercial revenue grew 46% year over year (YOY), whereas government revenue increased just 13% YOY. With these numbers, we can understand that commercial NDR is higher than the overall 119% given above. This is a good sign.

The company has $2.4 billion in cash and no debt.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 12, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 14, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.