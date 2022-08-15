ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?

People don’t always look too closely at the residential homes around them. When you start searching for a new house, though, certain things earn closer scrutiny. Like the fact that some houses, particularly in the northeast, have a five-pointed decorative star hanging on the exterior. It’s been cited as being indicative of everything from religion to a beacon for swingers. But what does it really mean?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Florida State
brides.com

How Many People Should I Invite to My Wedding?

When it comes to wedding planning, there are certain tasks that are just more fun than others. Cake tasting? Fun. Choosing a gorgeous venue? So much fun. But figuring out how many people to invite? This can be a struggle. Whether your natural instinct is to invite everyone you’ve ever met, to make it an intimate event, or just something in between, it’s definitely not an easy task. Often, parents and in-laws will have opinions, too, which can complicate the process.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk

Comments / 0

Community Policy