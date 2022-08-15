Boston Mayor Mayor Wu and BPDA introduce policy to promote diversity within private development projects in Boston

Read full article on original website
Jick Rames
3d ago
So instead of hiring the best people for the job, Chairman Wu has decided to lead the way in her regime's attempt at forced racism. You voted for this Boston, own it...
Reply(4)
13
steve
2d ago
force companies to hire people see that going over like a fart in church
Reply(2)
6
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
BOSTON–Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that she intends to file legislation to give Boston the local option to set building standards eliminating the use of fossil fuels for new developments and major renovations in Boston. Under the provisions of the state’s recently enacted Bill H.5060, An Act driving clean energy and offshore wind, the submission of this Home Rule Petition would make the City of Boston eligible to apply to participate in a 10-municipality pilot program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
With planning already underway for an overhaul of Blue Hill Avenue – including the addition of a center-lane busway along on the corridor from Grove Hall to Mattapan Square – most of the candidates for the new Second Suffolk Senate seat are offering various critiques of the proposal.
BOSTON – BOND Building Construction, Inc. and HMFH Architects announced the completion of the new 252,000 SF Maria Weston Chapman Middle School in Weymouth, Mass. This cutting-edge building will soon host over 1,400 students, grades 6-8, when the new school year begins on September 6th. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, August 6th, to celebrate the completion of this project. In addition to members of the BOND Building and HMFH Architects teams, other attendees included State Senator Patrick O’Connor and State Representative James Murphy; Hill International, the owner’s program manager; Weymouth officials; Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) representatives; and local community members.
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Michelle Wu was a contestant in last year’s five-way race for mayor, dismantling the Boston Planning and Development Agency was a key plank in her progressive platform. Wu’s commitment echoed longstanding calls from neighborhood activists to separate the...
BOSTON — As Greater Boston commuters prepare for “severe” travel impacts from the impending 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning all travelers that the first days could be rough on all of them. “The first couple days are going...
BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
What 3 Democrats running for lieutenant governor said about the MBTA, licenses for undocumented immigrants, and bringing back happy hour
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, and state Rep. Tami Gouveia met on the debate stage Tuesday. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor on Tuesday offered up how they would change up the MBTA as the agency faces a safety probe from Federal regulators. Primary contenders Salem Mayor...
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
BOSTON– JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged a $230 million construction loan for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a speculative life sciences development totaling 262,000 square feet in Somerville, Massachusetts. JLL worked on behalf of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, Leggat McCall Properties and Deutsche Finance...
MEDFORD, Mass. — About a week ago, Medford’s mayor joined her counterparts in Malden and Melrose to send a letter to the MBTA asking for express buses from their locations into Boston and she’s now getting even more support. “We have not received a definitive response to...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Just three days out from a month-long shutdown for the Orange Line, signs warning riders of the disruption of service can be found in every T station. However, in a city where 37 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home, every sign erected thus far has only been available in the one language.
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated two leases totaling 75,055 square feet of space at Waltham Research Park in Waltham, MA. Snapdragon Chemistry, a leader in process development and...
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
BOSTON – Electra America Hospitality Group announced that it has acquired the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel, an upper upscale hotel in the heart of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. The property will be converted upon acquisition into “Hotel AKA Back Bay,” marking hospitality leader AKA’s debut in Boston....
Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
