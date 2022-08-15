ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Mayor Mayor Wu and BPDA introduce policy to promote diversity within private development projects in Boston

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 11

Jick Rames
3d ago

So instead of hiring the best people for the job, Chairman Wu has decided to lead the way in her regime's attempt at forced racism. You voted for this Boston, own it...

Reply(4)
13
steve
2d ago

force companies to hire people see that going over like a fart in church

Reply(2)
6
 

bostonrealestatetimes.com

Boston Mayor Wu to Eliminate the Use of Fossil Fuels for New Developments and Major Renovations

BOSTON–Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that she intends to file legislation to give Boston the local option to set building standards eliminating the use of fossil fuels for new developments and major renovations in Boston. Under the provisions of the state’s recently enacted Bill H.5060, An Act driving clean energy and offshore wind, the submission of this Home Rule Petition would make the City of Boston eligible to apply to participate in a 10-municipality pilot program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Developers required to release diversity plans

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Bond and HMFH Complete the New 252,000 SF Maria Weston Chapman Middle School in Weymouth

BOSTON – BOND Building Construction, Inc. and HMFH Architects announced the completion of the new 252,000 SF Maria Weston Chapman Middle School in Weymouth, Mass. This cutting-edge building will soon host over 1,400 students, grades 6-8, when the new school year begins on September 6th. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, August 6th, to celebrate the completion of this project. In addition to members of the BOND Building and HMFH Architects teams, other attendees included State Senator Patrick O’Connor and State Representative James Murphy; Hill International, the owner’s program manager; Weymouth officials; Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) representatives; and local community members.
WEYMOUTH, MA
baystatebanner.com

Is Wu still planning to dismantle the BPDA?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Michelle Wu was a contestant in last year’s five-way race for mayor, dismantling the Boston Planning and Development Agency was a key plank in her progressive platform. Wu’s commitment echoed longstanding calls from neighborhood activists to separate the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston

BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
QUINCY, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

JLL arranges $230 million financing for Somerville life sciences development

BOSTON– JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged a $230 million construction loan for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a speculative life sciences development totaling 262,000 square feet in Somerville, Massachusetts. JLL worked on behalf of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, Leggat McCall Properties and Deutsche Finance...
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

‘They’re ignoring them’: Riders express concern how foreign language speakers will be notified of MBTA updates during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Just three days out from a month-long shutdown for the Orange Line, signs warning riders of the disruption of service can be found in every T station. However, in a city where 37 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home, every sign erected thus far has only been available in the one language.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

R. W. Holmes Leases 75,000 SF to Two Tenants, Snapdragon Chemistry and Boston Dynamics, at Waltham Research Park

WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated two leases totaling 75,055 square feet of space at Waltham Research Park in Waltham, MA. Snapdragon Chemistry, a leader in process development and...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS News

One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route

BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Electra Acquires 225-Room Back Bay Hotel, Marking AKA’s Debut in Boston

BOSTON – Electra America Hospitality Group announced that it has acquired the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel, an upper upscale hotel in the heart of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. The property will be converted upon acquisition into “Hotel AKA Back Bay,” marking hospitality leader AKA’s debut in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign

Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
BOSTON, MA

