CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were hospitalized Sunday following a shooting in the front entrance parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. as the park was closing. Several ambulances were called to the scene. Police said a white sedan drove into the parking lot and towards the entrance of the park. Police said multiple suspects got out of the car and started shooting at someone in the parking lot. Police said the suspects then got back into the car and drove away. Two people, a 17-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, were taken...

GURNEE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO