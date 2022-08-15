ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Ne Disneyland#Disney Parks#Dress Code#Travel Guide#Disney Characters#Tiktok#Castle#Fox News#Disney World
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%

Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
deseret.com

History Channel’s ‘Alone’: Season 10, spinoff shows and more

The popular extreme survival show “Alone” wrapped up its ninth season last week and fans are already itching for more. Driving the news: While there hasn’t been official word of Season 10’s confirmation or release date, two spinoff shows have been announced: “Alone: The Skills Challenge” and “Alone: Frozen.”
TV SERIES
deseret.com

When does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 come out?

The Amazon Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” quickly jumped to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service’s charts soon after its premiere, leaving fans wanting more. Driving the news: According to Deadline, “Prime Video gave an early Season 2 renewal to ‘The Summer...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy