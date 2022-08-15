Read full article on original website
Related
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
I spent a day at Universal and Disneyland and found the latter isn't great for a short trip
I've been visiting theme parks my whole life, so I compared the popular California ones based on things like dining, entertainment, and attractions
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
AOL Corp
The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%
Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I used a $29 Apple AirTag to track my luggage on 2 buses and a plane and I'll never travel without one again
I bought a $29 Apple AirTag to track my luggage while I traveled in July. My carry-on was unexpectedly "valet checked" on my Delta flight and knowing its location eased my anxiety. I'll never take a flight without an AirTag again. For the sake of efficiency, I have never liked...
deseret.com
History Channel’s ‘Alone’: Season 10, spinoff shows and more
The popular extreme survival show “Alone” wrapped up its ninth season last week and fans are already itching for more. Driving the news: While there hasn’t been official word of Season 10’s confirmation or release date, two spinoff shows have been announced: “Alone: The Skills Challenge” and “Alone: Frozen.”
deseret.com
When does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 come out?
The Amazon Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” quickly jumped to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service’s charts soon after its premiere, leaving fans wanting more. Driving the news: According to Deadline, “Prime Video gave an early Season 2 renewal to ‘The Summer...
Comments / 0