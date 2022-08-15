ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Doja Cat slams critics of shaved head in scathing tweet: ‘Go f—k yourselves’

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbdDO_0hHlxi8X00

Doja Cat is getting into it with her haters (yuh).

After shaving her head and eyebrows , she’s hitting back at critics of her new look.

“I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum,” the artist tweeted on Sunday night.

“I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f—kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c—ks all day long while you live in your mothers [sic] basement,” Doja, 26, continued, adding, “go f—k yourselves.”

Some supporters were taken aback by the star’s scathing tweet.

“Girl your fans love and support you we don’t deserve to be talked to like this,” one tweeted , while another called it a “personal attack.”

A third Doja devotee asked , “Clearly she was talking to her haters and the perverts so why would you take it so personal?”

“I hear you Doja but, I think we’re all hypocrites in this regard,” yet another fan remarked , explaining, “Almost no one is watching or buying media from, what is socially perceived as, unattractive people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E688h_0hHlxi8X00
Doja Cat proved she’s the apple of some of her fans’ eyes by accenting her drawn-on brows with fruit.
dojacat/Instagram

While shaving off her eyebrows earlier this month on Instagram Live, Doja told her fans she “never liked” having hair.

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f—king head. I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she said. “I, like, don’t like having hair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eIAe_0hHlxi8X00
Doja has been getting creative by drawing designs in her brows.
dojacat/Instagram

Since the brow buzz, Doja has been experimenting with her newly hairless face by drawing on arches accented with hearts, apples and flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwV8b_0hHlxi8X00
Some fans preferred the “Vegas” hitmaker’s long locks.
Getty Images for MRC

Doja joins Demi Lovato, Iris King, Saweetie and Joey King in embracing being baldheaded. The “Kissing Booth” actress recently told Allure , “I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life. I’ve never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty.”

Here’s to the “Freak” hitmaker feeling free.

Comments / 94

Happy cat
3d ago

Precious needs to grow up. Not everyone is going to encourage or accept her craziness.

Reply(1)
19
Donna Monti
3d ago

It’s her body , hair included , she can do what she want. If you don’t like her new look don’t look

Reply(2)
12
Freedom Jaeger
3d ago

Mentally ill is the only to words that come to mind ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
31
Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Joey King
Person
Doja Cat
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaving#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Kissing Booth
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy