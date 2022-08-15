ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DWTS’ pro Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety over the weekend.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 38, shared a TikTok video set to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” on Sunday to share the news.

“Realizing I just celebrated four years of sobriety,” she captioned the social media upload.

While Burke began the video wearing a jacket, an Adidas hat and black athleisure, she ended it by removing her outer layer and flipping her hair.

The choreographer’s followers sent her “mad respect” in the comments section.

“Congratulations! Sober looks amazing on you,” one TikTok user wrote, with another adding, “Stay the course, Cheryl!”

Burke became sober in the summer of 2018 when she decided to stop drinking at her and Matthew Lawrence’s engagement party .

“My father passed away , and my dad was an alcoholic,” she explained on the “LadyGang” podcast in September 2020. “So either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey.

“That’s just my personality,” the ABC personality continued. “It’s either black or white.”

Burke and the “Mrs. Doubtfire” actor, 42, have since called it quits, with the “Dance Moms” coach filing for divorce in February.

“There isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending ,” she told her Instagram followers at the time. “Thank you all for all the kind words & support you’ve given me – love you all.”

Burke became sober in 2018.
ABC via Getty Images

Through her “Burke in the Game” podcast, the dancer has kept her fans up to speed on her emotions post-split.

Last month, she let listeners know that she felt “lonely” and wanted “someone to flirt with.”

While Burke acknowledged in the July 5 episode it was not “easy” to meet new people, she added that she felt “open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely.”

Lawrence, for his part, was spotted with TLC singer Chilli in Hawaii last week, but his rep clarified that the duo are just friends.

