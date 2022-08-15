ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER 8-15-16, 2022: One More Dry Day

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

We will see dry weather through the day on Tuesday , and then an unsettled pattern will bring a chance of showers and storms every day through the weekend.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

The post WEATHER 8-15-16, 2022: One More Dry Day appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#North Northwest#Live Local
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy