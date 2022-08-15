WEATHER 8-15-16, 2022: One More Dry Day

We will see dry weather through the day on Tuesday , and then an unsettled pattern will bring a chance of showers and storms every day through the weekend.

Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

