Lexington County man killed in early morning crash into a tree, coroner says

One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning crash on a Midlands road, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez was the driver who hit a tree and died Sunday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release. The 38-year-old Pelion resident died at the scene, according to Fisher.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1 a.m., according to the release.

Oseguera Gonzalez was driving west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, Fisher said. That’s in Pelion, in the area between Old Charleston Road and Edmund Highway.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Both Oseguera Gonzalez and the passenger were wearing seat belts, Fisher said.

There was no word on what caused the vehicle to veer off the road, but the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday, 605 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 23 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 57 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.