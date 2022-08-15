ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Lexington County man killed in early morning crash into a tree, coroner says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGhcV_0hHlxVby00

One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning crash on a Midlands road, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez was the driver who hit a tree and died Sunday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release. The 38-year-old Pelion resident died at the scene, according to Fisher.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1 a.m., according to the release.

Oseguera Gonzalez was driving west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, Fisher said. That’s in Pelion, in the area between Old Charleston Road and Edmund Highway.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Both Oseguera Gonzalez and the passenger were wearing seat belts, Fisher said.

There was no word on what caused the vehicle to veer off the road, but the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday, 605 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 23 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 57 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.

Comments / 6

Daydith Lucietto
2d ago

My heart is so heavy. Andres was a hardworking man, always caring for his family and more than a good coworker, he was a great friend. Prayers to his family and his extended work family at WP Rawl.

Reply
2
Related
wach.com

Man dead after single-car crash in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified on Wednesday the victim in a single-car accident. According to Coroner David West, 59-year-old Paul Baggett died after a his car hit a tree on Mill Creek Road. Baggett was the only person in the car, and was...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pelion, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Pelion, SC
City
Charleston, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lexington County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dps
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
PELION, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Sumter County deputies need public's help in solving murder, reward offered

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies need your help in solving an ongoing murder investigation of Stephen Collins. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says a reward up to $1000 is up for anyone with information about death of Collins, a retired Air Force officer and owner of a local tree service business in Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
444
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy