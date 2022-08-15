ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Albany PD captures fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALBANY, LA
cenlanow.com

Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
cenlanow.com

SUSLA reverses course on campus mask mandates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University has reversed course in implementing an indoor mask mandate on campus for returning students. The university had announced Sunday that a mask mandate would be in effect starting Monday for all students and faculty but reversed course in a statement released late Monday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy