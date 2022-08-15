ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Aug. 1-3, 2022

Jennifer Foster, 38 (wf), 2 counts of contempt of court. Kevin Berryman Jr., 20 (bm), simple criminal damage to property, theft, no drivers license, no proof of insurance. Glenn Hughes Jr., 34 (bm), possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile. John Hamilton, 72 (bm), violation...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report August 9 - 15, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Johnnie C. Williams III, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Failure to Pay Child Support. Williams must serve 90 days in the parish jail. August 11, 2022. Victoria Lee Henson, age 40, of...
LEESVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Sabine Parish, LA
City
Many, LA
Many, LA
Crime & Safety
Sabine Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KTBS

3 Sabine men indicted on drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Sabine Parish men indicted late last month in federal court on drug charges brings to 30 the number of federal firearm and drug indictments stemming from Sabine Parish in the past two years. Another 10 are pending, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. The latest indictments include:
SABINE PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Truck crash dumps 12,000 pounds of rock on I-49

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 8:15 am on Interstate-49 near milepost #128 just north of the Cypress exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a dump truck hauling approximately 12,000 pounds of rock was...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KSLA

Center police searching for missing man

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?. Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with...
CENTER, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
DEQUINCY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Fast Food#Credit Card#Bank Card#Fraud#The Sabine Parish Women#Southern Classic Chicken
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
KPLC TV

Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Car crashes into utility pole in Robeline

Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Robeline Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7 responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 12 involving a utility pole on Hwy. 6 in the city limits of Robeline according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Utility...
ROBELINE, LA
KTBS

CLECO to build solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant

PINEVILLE, La. -- Solar panels soon will fill some of the acreage where lignite was once mined in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments on Wednesday announced their agreement to build a $250 million solar farm at the former Dolet Hills lignite power plant east of Mansfield. The plant closed in December and eliminated hundreds of jobs.
MANSFIELD, LA
Natchitoches Times

River South Commons upgrades highlight July permits

The valuation of City building permits was down considerably from July since there were no major ones as compared to July. The valuation for August was $606,927 compared to $2.8 million in July when the Mariner’s, Whataburger and St. Mary’s Catholic School applied for major permits. The permit...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy