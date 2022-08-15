The Lazy Dayz of Summer may be here, but with that comes the annual Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 running from now through the month of September. What better way to indulge in your favorite restaurants or try somewhere new? Get deals and sample some of the leading eateries in Fort Lauderdale with special Dine Out Lauderdale menus, all with three courses specially priced at $35 or $45. And make a day of it with our suggestions for things to do plus Fort Lauderdale has its spa days now!

