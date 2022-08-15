Read full article on original website
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
miamicurated.com
Dine Out Lauderdale and Things to Do, Too
The Lazy Dayz of Summer may be here, but with that comes the annual Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 running from now through the month of September. What better way to indulge in your favorite restaurants or try somewhere new? Get deals and sample some of the leading eateries in Fort Lauderdale with special Dine Out Lauderdale menus, all with three courses specially priced at $35 or $45. And make a day of it with our suggestions for things to do plus Fort Lauderdale has its spa days now!
bocamag.com
Upcoming: Cocktails for JARC
The annual fundraiser Cocktails for JARC takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Boca Raton’s Crazy Uncle Mike’s and is co-chaired by Justin and Kate Tompkins. Funds raised at the event will go towards the Boca Raton-based nonprofit’s mission of helping extraordinary people lead ordinary lives. JARC’s programs and services, which aim to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, range from group homes and case management to employment training and placement. Tickets, which are $30 in advance, include a drink and hors d’oeuvres.
miamionthecheap.com
Rock n’ Ride Car Show in Broward features hot rods & Happy Daze Band
Rock N’ Ride in rolling in to Tamarac. It’s a free event with hot rods, hot bands and vendors. For the kids, inflatables are part of the fun. Where: Tamarac Sports complex, 9901 NW 77th Street. Entertainment includes Happy Daze Band. Other bands are featured in a competition.
Tommy Bahama Looks to Be Bringing Marlin Bar Brand to the Gardens Mall
The location in Palm Beach Gardens would be Tommy Bahama’s ninth Marlin Bar
WSVN-TV
Man brings grenade into bar in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous discovery was made inside of a Wilton Manors bar as a man pulled out a surprising weapon from his pocket. Working as a bartender in South Florida has its fair share of interesting stories, but for Joe Shakespeare, a customer pulling out a grenade from his pocket was a first.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Announces Boca Raton Station Will Open In 2022, Station Now Topped Off
Brightline held a topping off ceremony for a new station in Boca Raton and announced that train service will launch in 2022. Passenger service to Boca Raton is expected to begin before the end of the year, becoming its fourth station after Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Brightline said in a press release yesterday.
bocaratontribune.com
High Holy Days 2022/5783 at Temple Beth El of Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL (August 4, 2022) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton invites everyone to register for their tickets to celebrate the High Holy Days with us in-person for members at their Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton and at Florida Atlantic University for guests. Additionally services will be live-streamed on Virtual Beth El for those individuals who are unable to attend in person both locally and globally. Additionally, a full list of our High Holy Days Service Schedule is available online on the temple’s website tbeboca.org.
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
OH FUDGE! Boca Raton Chocolate Shop Owes $126K In Rent
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton chocolate shop is in a hot pot of trouble with its landlord who is seeking more than $100,000 in back rent. The landlord is now going after not just the corporation, but the owners as well. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
bocamag.com
Remembering Two Community Leaders & Delray Meeting Gets Testy
I last saw Susan Whelchel on July 1, 2019. We were at the ceremony to mark Baptist Health South Florida’s acquisition of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Susan discussed her health problems for a few minutes. She was direct about the outlook—not terribly encouraging—with no sign of self-pity. Then she got back to the moment. “Isn’t this exciting? It’s a great thing for the hospital.”
Just desserts! West Palm Beach pastry chefs team up for dinner of sweets
What happens when two sweets-loving bakers team up for a pop-up dinner? They put on a five-course dessert feast. Local indie bakers Anna Ross (of Anna Bakes) and Caroline McGinley (of La Gringuita cookies) will present their collaborative "Indulge" dinner on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Palm Beach Meats, a trendy market and pop-up space in West Palm Beach’s South of Southern neighborhood. Tickets are $85 per person.
travelnoire.com
Here Are The BEST Beaches In Palm Beach
Palm Beach is a popular island in South Florida among locals and tourists alike. Many flock to Palm Beach for its bustling beach culture that includes private resorts, themed restaurants and bars, and vibrant nightlife. The island is the perfect getaway for travelers who want to let loose and have a good time in the “Sunshine State.”
Who is the big money New York financial firm yearning for some West Palm Beach sunshine?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Realtors are taking a breath this summer after two years of housing ballyhoo but developers are still silly drunk on the prospects for downtown West Palm Beach. ...
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Who Moved His Company To Miami Says The Optimism Here Is ‘Palpable’
Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who recently announced he was moving himself and his company to Miami, has revealed what attracted him to the area. “The optimism about the future of the city, the state and the country is palpable” in Florida, Griffin told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so refreshing to experience that. I have no words for it.”
Tech Billionaire Larry Ellison Just Listed His Oceanfront Estate in Palm Beach for $145 Million
The largest waterfront property in all of Southern Florida is back on the market, owned by none other than tech billionaire and trophy home enthusiast, Larry Ellison. The Oracle co-founder purchased the North Palm Beach mega-mansion back in April 2021 from hedge-fund manager Gabe Hoffman. Now, Ellison has listed the parcel a little over a year later for a whopping $145 million. For context, the hefty price tag is close to double what he originally paid, reported the Wall Street Journal. The prized estate, located in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Seminole Landing, is considered the third largest oceanfront property in all...
Swedish-American Restaurant Waxin’s to Open Second Location
"Florida’s first Swedish-American restaurant" is working on an expansion
