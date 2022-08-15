Read full article on original website
SAN ANTONIO — The Austin-based favorite, Kerbey Lane, has officially opened a location in San Antonio. Their location is located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103, and they are open every day from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Kerbey Lane is most known for their pancakes among other delicious food items and is a very popular café in Austin, where most of the other locations are located.
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after an on-duty VIA police officer hit a man with a walker as he attempted top cross the street late Wednesday night. It happened at around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro and Euclid just north of downtown. San Antonio police...
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a missing 69 year old woman who was last seen in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl. Raquel Santiago is described as being 5'1", weighs 150 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She has a diagnosed medical...
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
San Antonio dog moms and dads likely don’t need a reason to celebrate their pups, but a few local spots are pulling out all the stops anyway for National Dog Day celebrations this Friday, Aug. 26. From paw-some swag to special dog-friendly menu items, these Alamo City eateries are...
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
The snake has been reunited with its family.
The African Spurred Tortoise is not native to the area.
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering at the hospital after police found him shot in his arm while 'hanging out' with a friend in his backyard. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Kirk Place near Highway 90 on the west side of town.
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big rig has hydroplaned and crashed into a Northeast side barbecue restaurant. The crash happened at around 4 A.M. Monday when the Amazon truck loaded with packages went off the IH-35 access road near AT&T Center Parkway. The truck hit a tree, some...
HELOTES, Texas — Three women are now in custody after a crash with a BCSO cruiser in far west Bexar County early Thursday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. BCSO deputies said they were called out to a...
There has been a shift.
HGTV wants San Antonio homeowners to apply.
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re going to Orderup and it has a variety of everything. But as you know, I’m into burgers right now. So I'm going to talk about their cheeseburger. This is done on a flat top. It is really delicious. The thing I really love to get instead of the fries, which I will tell you, they have a French fry flight! They even have sweet potato fries with Nutella.
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
