kpq.com
Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified
The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
kpq.com
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
KXLY
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD: 18-year-old shot and killed Aug. 12
WENATCHEE — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds from an Aug. 12 shooting. According to information released on Wednesday, Wenatchee police responded just before midnight on Aug. 12 for a possible cardiac event at a home in the 1600 block of Methow Street.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car making a pass on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth
UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) — The motorcyclist killed by a passing vehicle Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Leavenworth resident Shane R. Walsh, according to the Washington State Patrol. ORIGINAL STORY — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a...
KEPR
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
40-Year-Old Shane Walsh Dead In A Fatal Crash In Leavenworth (Leavenworth, WA)
According to the Troopers, a fatal crash occurred on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth on Saturday night. According to the Troopers, Phlym Anthony Gayan, 49, was travelling in his car with three other passengers westbound in the eastbound lane. He attempted to pass other cars when his vehicle hit an oncoming motorcycle.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
ifiberone.com
Containment slow, difficult for firefighters on White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — Containment on two wildfires burning in the Lake Wenatchee area has been slow has fire crews deal with extremely steep and inaccessible terrain. The White River and Irving Peak fires, both started Aug. 12 about 15 miles northwest of Plain, are now at 1-percent containment, according to incident command.
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
kpq.com
Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday
Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
kpq.com
Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand
Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
ifiberone.com
Man cited after climbing to top of bridge’s support structure between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - A man in his 30’s faces multiple charges after climbing to the top of the Senator George Sellar Bridge’s super structure over the Columbia River between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Friday. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says, without using the ladder, a subject known to...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
kpq.com
Series of Mishaps Take Place During Friday Sellar Bridge Closure
In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
ncwlife.com
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
ncwlife.com
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations warnings issued in Chelan County due to lightning-caused wildfires
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to the White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes. Lake Wenatchee Fire...
