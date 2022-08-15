ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox’s Doocy: ‘It would be great’ if Trump called for end to threats against feds

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOnm5_0hHltuuX00
Tweet

Fox News host Steve Doocy implored former President Trump to publicly call on his supporters to “tamp down the rhetoric” against federal law enforcement amid a flurry of threats to agents and officers following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago one week ago.

“We just know there are a lot of very specific threats against very specific agents at the FBI and what not,” Doocy said. “It would be great if everybody would tamp down the rhetoric against the FBI, because the FBI was simply doing what the DOJ asked them to do.”

Not long after Doocy’s remarks, Trump put out a statement saying the temperature “has to be brought down” after the search on Aug. 8.

The FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) have expressed alarm at the possibility of attacks on law enforcement given the furor over the search. A man in Cincinnati was shot and killed after an attempted breach of an FBI field office there.

“With all of these threats going around it would ultimately be great if the former president, who has always been a great supporter of law enforcement, it would be great if he called for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement,” Doocy said.

Trump is known as a regular watcher of Fox News and “Fox & Friends,” the network’s morning show, in particular.

The search executed at Trump’s Florida residence last week, apparently carried out in connection with an investigation into classified materials taken from the White House, has unleashed an explosion of speculation about what the ramifications of the investigation might be for the former president and why the search was necessary for the government to retain the documents.

In the days following the search, Trump himself and his staunchest supporters in Congress and in conservative media, including at Fox News, have blasted leadership at the DOJ and FBI suggesting the departments are being “weaponized” by Democrats in control of the executive branch.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the FBI and DOJ while saying he would move to unseal a federal judge’s warrant authorizing the search. Trump’s lawyers also agreed to unseal the warrant, which was publicly released on Friday.

“The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants,” Garland said, adding he would not “stand by,” while such attacks are levied against the people in his department.

Doocy echoed this sentiment, saying the FBI agents who executed the search at Mar-a-Lago “were just doing their job.”

“But … for you to look at this situation and think that Democrats and Republicans have been treated the same over the last few years, you’d have to be looking at a different situation,” co-host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.

“No one is for the violence of FBI agents or any of these individuals,” Ainsley Earnhardt, the show’s third co-host added.

Doocy suggested critics of the DOJ should instead focus their anger on Garland himself.

“Garland is the one who has staked his entire reputation on it,” he said. “If there’s not something really big there, he is done.”

Comments / 9

Shawn Dale McCammack Sr.
3d ago

The American people are getting tired of Trump being the focus and not the real problems in the country, Trump isn't running the show now, the Democrats are causing the nation's problems.

Reply
7
Alex
3d ago

it's only weaponization if it involves politicians... hold the swamp accountable. the average citizen gets indicted and convicted on a fraction of evidence.

Reply
4
Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Steve Doocy
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Doj#Department Of Justice#The White House
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

666K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy