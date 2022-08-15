ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

Just Talkin' for Aug. 11, 2022

The story on the Natchitoches Parish bookmobile last week in our paper really took JT back. As a lad he used the bookmobile a couple of times….so when he saw one the other day in a parking lot he just had to take a step back in time and board the rolling library.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU alum to lead Fort Worth Youth Orchestra Philharmonic

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University alumnus Brian Coatney has been selected as the new conductor of the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra Philharmonic for the 2022-23 season. Coatney, a conductor, educator and music education advocate, has nearly 20 years of experience leading successful public school orchestra programs across Texas. Coatney...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – August 14, 2022

She will be remembered with love and gratitude by all who were fortunate to know her. A private memorial service will be conducted by a personal friend, Very Rev. Craig Scott. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches on Saturday, August 20, 2022, between 10:00 and 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Broadway Wardrobe Master Robert Guy makes donation to NSU Department of Theatre and Dance

Broadway Wardrobe Master Robert Guy has made a donation of costumes and wardrobe items to the Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University. Guy grew up in Anacoco and attended Northwestern State in the 1980s. He has been wardrobe supervisor for three dozen Broadway plays including Tony Award winners “Company,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Come from Away” and “Gypsy” and “The Rocky Horror Show.” The shows he has worked on featured stars including Patti Lupone, Chita Rivera, Tom Hanks, Courtney B. Vance, Liza Minnelli and many more. Guy was wardrobe supervisor for nearly 40 touring and off-Broadway shows. Guy reconnected with the program when his niece Elizabeth Guy was hired as costume shop manager at NSU.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPD Lt. Jeff Franks retires after 30 years of service to Natchitoches community

Today Lt. Jeff Franks begins his last call on the radio after 30 years in law enforcement with the Natchitoches Police Department. Franks, a graduate of Natchitoches Central and Northwestern State University, always had a knack for wanting to help people. He had several role models when he was in high school who worked for the police department that made him want to be a police officer because he watched how they interacted with youth in the community. This included John Pueblo, Randy Williams, Ricky Jones, Mike Durr, and Brad Rains.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

River South Commons upgrades highlight July permits

The valuation of City building permits was down considerably from July since there were no major ones as compared to July. The valuation for August was $606,927 compared to $2.8 million in July when the Mariner’s, Whataburger and St. Mary’s Catholic School applied for major permits. The permit...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

CLECO to build solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant

PINEVILLE, La. -- Solar panels soon will fill some of the acreage where lignite was once mined in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments on Wednesday announced their agreement to build a $250 million solar farm at the former Dolet Hills lignite power plant east of Mansfield. The plant closed in December and eliminated hundreds of jobs.
MANSFIELD, LA
redriverparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Grand Bayou Resort

Grand Bayou Resort is looking for: Gatehouse/reservations staff, full or part time (basic computer/office skills needed), Housekeeping staff, full or part time, and Maintenance/groundskeepers, full or part time. Applications available at the gatehouse. Salary depends on experience. Grand Bayou Resort, 5286 Hwy 784, Coushatta, LA 71019. 318-932-0066. To report an...
COUSHATTA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Truck crash dumps 12,000 pounds of rock on I-49

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 8:15 am on Interstate-49 near milepost #128 just north of the Cypress exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a dump truck hauling approximately 12,000 pounds of rock was...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

School board continues focus on school safety

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Grant Eloi touted student growth that was number one in the State, along with four others, at the Natchitoches Parish School Board committee meeting Tuesday, but said there is more work to be done. Eloi recognized that being number one in the state for student growth...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTAL

Natchitoches 'School Uniform Assistance Program' available for low-income families

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A program to help families with the cost of school uniforms starts today in Natchitoches Parish. The Office of Community Services is offering the ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ from Aug 17 until Sep 7 or until funds are exhausted. Students enrolled in grades Pre-K through 12 with mandated school uniforms can apply.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide

Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
DEVILLE, LA

