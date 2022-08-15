Broadway Wardrobe Master Robert Guy has made a donation of costumes and wardrobe items to the Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University. Guy grew up in Anacoco and attended Northwestern State in the 1980s. He has been wardrobe supervisor for three dozen Broadway plays including Tony Award winners “Company,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Come from Away” and “Gypsy” and “The Rocky Horror Show.” The shows he has worked on featured stars including Patti Lupone, Chita Rivera, Tom Hanks, Courtney B. Vance, Liza Minnelli and many more. Guy was wardrobe supervisor for nearly 40 touring and off-Broadway shows. Guy reconnected with the program when his niece Elizabeth Guy was hired as costume shop manager at NSU.

