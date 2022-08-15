Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride
My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
This Texas Restaurant Was Voted One Of The Best In The US & Serves A Huge Chicken Biscuit
Each year Yelp compiles a list of the best 100 restaurants in the United States, which is based on public feedback and ranked by various aspects, like the total number of submissions and positive reviews. This year, an Austin, TX eatery that combines two southern specialties, biscuits and fried chicken,...
Eater
Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin
Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Austin, TX That Are Worth Visiting
Austin is known for great live music venues and its general craziness. Over the past decades, the capital of Texas experienced a rapidly rising in popularity. Thanks to its fascinating culture and friendly locals, people go there to visit and learn more about the city. Austin is also home to many Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
drippingspringsnews.com
Last Chance Dance Hall looking for its own last chance
Last Chance Dancehall, the second-oldest dancehall in Austin, has sat on U.S. Highway 290 between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs since 1946. But due to financial, structural and electrical issues, its owners are worried it might not be around for much longer. Karl and Teresa Parker took over Last Chance...
Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open
Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities:Houston (3.9%)San Antonio (3.1%)Dallas (2.8%)Areas out of state the other 13% have moved to include, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. On average, former Austinite moved to an area about 173 miles away for their job—9 miles below the national average.Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
New filing shows Tesla plans to build $1.5M dealership in Austin
Tesla’s Austin presence is becoming even greater as the automaker plans for a nearly 52,000-square-foot showroom in northeast Austin. A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reveals Tesla will have the dealership at 2323 Ridgepoint Drive, near the intersection of 290 and 183. It’ll serve as Tesla’s fourth Austin showroom once it reaches its expected completion in February next year. Boyd Watterson Asset Management is listed as the owner of the one story building that will undergo renovations and alterations totaling $1.5 million. Illinois-based Chipman Design Architecture is listed as the design firm. Tesla’s other Austin showrooms include one at the Domain, another off of Research Boulevard in northwest Austin and at The Yard in South Austin. The site on St. Elmo Road was built just last year with an estimated $2.5 million price tag. News of the showroom comes shortly after Tesla applied for expansions at its headquarters in southeast Travis County. According to filings, Tesla may build a 500,000-square-foot building for two general assembly lines at Giga Texas.
teslarati.com
Tesla is opening its 4th Austin, TX showroom
Tesla is opening its fourth showroom in Austin, Texas according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction is expected to begin on September 26, 2022, and if all goes to plan, it will be completed by February 28, 2023. The new Tesla showroom will...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Austin 2022
Austin, although it has an image of being a barbeque and tex-mex capital of the world, it is not a one-trick pony. The capital city of Texas has advanced beyond smoky brisket and queso dip, adding a bevy of globally inspired innovations to its delectable culinary scene. Visitors now can eat contemporary takes on traditional South Asian dishes, omakase prepared using smokehouse grilling methods, and Texas-sized portions of French cuisine.
Airlines end three nonstop service routes out of Austin airport
After a long period of new flight expansions, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are doing away with some nonstop routes out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.American Airlines announced it will halt service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 3 this year alongside 31,000 other flights worldwide. No other airlines currently operate along that route.An American Airlines spokesperson told KXAN the route is not meeting performance expectations, however, there is still a direct route to San Juan via Dallas-Fort Worth.American has been widely expanding in Austin, recently announcing direct flights to Cozumel, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and seasonal routes to Vail, Colorado, Palm Springs and Orange County, California. Meanwhile, JetBlue is suspending nonstop service from Austin to Los Angeles and Newark as part of a larger change affecting 37 routes, starting in February 2023. Both direct routes are still supported by other airlines: Spirit and United offer direct routes to Newark while Alaska Airlines, American, Delta Air Lines, Southwest, Spirit and United offer direct service to Los Angeles.
ZAP unable to support South Austin townhomes
The Zoning and Platting Commission failed to recommend a rezoning for seven townhomes in South Austin. The zoning case concerns a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 7311 and 7313 Bluff Springs Road, which the applicant hopes to rezone from Single Family-Small Lot (SF-4A) to Townhouse & Condominium (SF-6). The triangular parcel is constrained on one side by a gas line, which also buffers the site from an adjacent single-family neighborhood.
Is This Weird Austin, Texas House Haunted By Shadow People?
One thing people like to do sometimes, much like myself, is look at houses they can or can't afford. It's always neat to see pieces of real estate, especially that define whatever state your living in. So what do you say to doing that right now? Let's take a look around and see if there's any interesting houses we can look at shall we? A quick scan of Zillow has revealed this house in Austin, Texas. 3 beds, 2 baths, all Texan if you ask us.
TikTok Made Me Do It! Check Out This Magical Secret Gate At The Austin Airport
I am a frequent flyer. I am not afraid to fly, my kids are great on airplanes, and my most recent flight was to the Denver Airport. Great experience, not a great airport! I mean it's not bad, there just wasn't much to it surprisingly. So I did what I typically do at all of the airports I've set foot in around the country, eat and people watch.
Drought 2022: How it started and how it could end
Around this time last year none of Central Texas was in drought.
Texas Monthly
Smoked Sirloin, Tomato Pie, and a “Ham Plate”: What Our Restaurant Critics Ate This Month
Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!. Below are a few highlights from the new restaurants reviewed in...
Pollos Asados El Norteno opens Hutto location
Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck in Austin. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Mexican restaurant Pollos Asados El Norteno opened a location at 133 E. Front St., Ste. 500, Hutto, in late July. The restaurant's menu includes an array of authentic Mexican food, such as gorditas, tortas and its signature roasted chicken. Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck, but it has since opened brick-and-mortar restaurants in Austin and Hutto. 512-642-6180. www.pollosasadoselnorteno.com.
Retina Consultants of America Adds Austin Practice to Nationwide Network
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with Austin Retina Associates (ARA), a 10-physician practice with 16 locations in and around the greater Austin metropolitan area. This partnership furthers RCA’s Texas footprint and expands its influence in innovative research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005307/en/ Austin Retina Associates, comprised of 10 physicians, join Retina Consultants of America. (Photo: Business Wire)
dailytrib.com
Newest Marble Falls subdivision to include commercial space
Another subdivision is planned for the southeast corner of the Texas 71-U.S. 281 intersection near where the Gregg Ranch and Thunder Rock developments are now under construction. Legacy Crossing will include 100 acres of commercial space as well as 1,342 single-family homes, 264 multi-family units, 150 mixed-use townhome units, six public parks, and more than 3 miles of interconnected walking trails.
365thingsaustin.com
Field Of Light At The Wildflower Center
Field of Light is a stunning display of 28,000 stemmed spheres that are subtly lit by solar-powered fiber optics, showcasing the intersection of art and technology. The new exhibit will illuminate 16 acres in the Arboretum at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at The University of Texas at Austin and opens on September 9th. With tickets on sale now, consider this a must-do on your fall list of things to do.
