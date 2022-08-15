Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Football: Despite latest news Tide secondary will be fine
The most recent news about the Alabama football secondary concerns Crimson Tide fans. With a practice injury for Jordan Battle, the Crimson Tide now has three of its top six players in the secondary banged up. The initial information on Battle was he had to be carted off the field....
Alabama Target Keon Keeley De-Commits from Notre Dame
Crimson Tide aims to add the high-rated pass rusher to an already stellar recruiting class.
Najee Harris Says He Felt ‘Belittled’ by Nick Saban in 2020
The Steelers running back previously opened up about the two clashing during his college career at Alabama.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarkisian Updates Status of Suspended Longhorns WR Agiye Hall
"When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team," Sarkisian said.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen A. Smith sounds the alarm for Texas A&M against Alabama: 'Them boys in trouble'
Stephen A. Smith did not hold anything back when discussing Texas A&M’s game at Alabama this season, and sounded alarm for the Aggies against the Crimson Tide. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” shared his thoughts during a segment with ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum. It was a back-and-forth discussion about Alabama’s response to last season, and how Nick Saban has characterized last season as a “rebuilding year.” Smith and Finebaum debated if Alabama was full strength, and the kind of talent Georgia had in the national championship, while both teams dealt with injuries.
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Longhorns Practice Notebook: Freshmen Shine, QB Performance and New OL Group?
The Texas Longhorns could be relying on youth in some key areas in 2022
RELATED PEOPLE
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama
Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
200 Texas teachers suspended for quitting in middle of the year
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-11, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-11, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
San Antonio Current
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0