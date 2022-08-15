Stephen A. Smith did not hold anything back when discussing Texas A&M’s game at Alabama this season, and sounded alarm for the Aggies against the Crimson Tide. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” shared his thoughts during a segment with ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum. It was a back-and-forth discussion about Alabama’s response to last season, and how Nick Saban has characterized last season as a “rebuilding year.” Smith and Finebaum debated if Alabama was full strength, and the kind of talent Georgia had in the national championship, while both teams dealt with injuries.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO