Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith sounds the alarm for Texas A&M against Alabama: 'Them boys in trouble'

Stephen A. Smith did not hold anything back when discussing Texas A&M’s game at Alabama this season, and sounded alarm for the Aggies against the Crimson Tide. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” shared his thoughts during a segment with ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum. It was a back-and-forth discussion about Alabama’s response to last season, and how Nick Saban has characterized last season as a “rebuilding year.” Smith and Finebaum debated if Alabama was full strength, and the kind of talent Georgia had in the national championship, while both teams dealt with injuries.
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Ash Jurberg

Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him

"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-11, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-11, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
San Antonio Current

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
FanSided

FanSided

