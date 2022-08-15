ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Court Of Appeal#Supreme Court#The State Senate#Singas#The Court Of Appeals#Democratic
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

For Chuck Schumer and his Senate Democrats, a sudden chance for a big win

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday … Democrats’ sweeping climate, health care and tax plan heads to the House … GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse fends off a Trump-backed primary challenger in Washington-04. ... China announces new military drills around Taiwan. … President Joe Biden leaves Covid isolation. ...and the president and first lady travel to Kentucky today to meet with victims of recent flooding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Fox News host corners Elise Stefanik over “rogue” FBI claim: “FBI director was appointed by Trump!”

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Friday morning's edition of "Fox and Friends," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., went on to attack the FBI — but was caught off guard when co-anchor Steve Doocy actually hit back and pointed out there are several reasons to think the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club was justified and serious.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Supreme Court declines to allow Biden to alter immigration enforcement

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block a lower court's order preventing President Joe Biden from altering immigration enforcement guidelines. In a brief order, the high court denied -- without explanation -- a request for emergency relief by the Justice Department to place a hold on the ruling by a Texas federal judge preventing the Department of Homeland Security from focusing immigration enforcement on undocumented immigrants who are considered to pose the greatest threat.
FOREIGN POLICY
eenews.net

Supreme Court climate ruling ignites deregulatory challenges

Less than two months after the Supreme Court issued its blockbuster ruling that reined in EPA’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, West Virginia v. EPA is already being used to shape legal battles over federal oversight on a range of issues from nuclear waste storage to LGBTQ+ rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy