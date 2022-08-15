1. Have a Beer at Supermoon Beer Co. The Friday early evening airport pickup was serendipity: a chance to see a friend for the first time in five years and stop by Supermoon for founder Rob Brennan’s now weekly beer popup. Each Friday and Saturday, Brennan is the friendly face behind the table at the door of his soon-to-be taproom at 3145 S. Howell Ave. in Bay View. He’s pouring from kegs and bottles of his utterly unique mixed fermentation beers, rich in biota and barrel terroir, flavor and aroma. He expects the taproom to be open to visitors by early September (16 weeks behind schedule), but until then the little front-yard patio will do just fine for enjoying his complex, often funky takes on saison and other beers that just take time.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO