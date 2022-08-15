Read full article on original website
Here’s the Milwaukee Record Halftime Show lineup
Football is coming back and we’re thrilled to announce that our Milwaukee Record Halftime Show concert series is also returning for another year. This season, we’ve assembled a stacked roster of 16 performers that will provide FREE all-ages entertainment during halftime of Green Bay’s games. Get ready to see 15-minute shows from the likes of Bug Moment, Rat Bath, Jon Henry, and many more. This year’s lineup also offers a few surprises, including a show by Green Day Packers (a novelty band with a very specific concept that’s fronted by Milwaukee Record‘s own Tyler Maas), a “British Invasion” cover set by Cabin Essence to coincide with the morning game in London, a rare live outing by “Lap Steel Metal” project Velocihamster, and a sendoff show by the GGOOLLDD side band 1-800-HUG-ME.
Central Waters announces Milwaukee 1-Year Anniversary Party, releases Joe Pera-inspired beer
Last October, the city’s craft brewing reputation got a noticeable boost with the opening of Central Waters Brewing’s Milwaukee Tap Room. In the 10 months the nationally-regarded, award-winning Amherset, Wisconsin-based brewery has been at its second location (at 1037 W. Juneau Ave. in the “Brewery District”), Central Waters’ new tap room has become a destination for locals and beer-focused tourists alike, and its Milwaukee pilot brewery has birthed an abundance of new output that’s equal parts ambitious and delicious. With the 12-month mark at their second spot on the horizon, Central Waters is getting ready to celebrate its first year in Milwaukee with a can’t-miss event for any craft beer enthusiast in the region.
Kevin Smith will host a screening of ‘Clerks III’ at Pabst Theater on November 5
Does the world really need another Clerks film? Sure, why not! Hell, perhaps director Kevin Smith can make an even better case for the upcoming film when he screens it at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater on Saturday, November 5. You are supposed to be there that day!. Yep, hot off...
Meet the Artist Behind the Giant Giannis Mural
What inspired you to paint Giannis from behind like that?. I wanted to show his name – it’s one of the most recognizable names in NBA history. The shape of it, the way it curves. He’s facing Fiserv Forum, like he’s keeping watch over Downtown. It’s also kind of a Batman pose, which is pretty cool.
Watch Brat Sounds turn on and turn up (ad infinitum) in “Every Worry Like A Pet” video
An album release is filled with anticipation. Just ask Brat Sounds, Milwaukee’s premier melodic indie-rock outfit. The group is preparing for the October release of its new record, Nothing, by unveiling a new single from the record every month. The terrific “Every Worry Like A Pet” (complete with equally terrific b-sides) dropped earlier in August. Now, the track has an accompanying music video—a music video filled with almost nothing but anticipation.
Fredonia rock musician leads a band aiming for the big time
Jotham Higginbotham of Fredonia didn’t dream of being the lead singer of a rock band. Band members’ parents didn’t claim the group had no future and didn’t say practices were too loud. They actually came up with the idea. In what could be construed as the...
Lilliput Records will celebrate its Grand Opening this weekend with deals, beer, music, more
In late July, Lilliput Records rose from the ashes of the Exclusive Company at 1669 N. Farwell Ave., keeping the independent record store dream alive on the East Side. The store is owned by former Exclusive managers Brian Kirk and Tanner Musgrove, who bought the business (and received an outpouring of community support) when Exclusive announced it was closing all of its stores.
Gathering Place Brewing to host 5th Anniversary Block Party on August 27
Since opening its taproom in a relatively secluded section of Riverwest in the summer of 2017, Gathering Place Brewing Company has quietly established itself as one of Milwaukee’s best craft breweries. Along the way, founder/award-winning home brewer Joe Yeado and company have earned a growing presence on area draft lines and store shelves as Gathering Place’s beer arsenal has steadily evolved and improved. With five years now in the books (some of which were during a worldwide pandemic), it’s a great time for Gathering Place Brewing to celebrate.
The fastest game at Irish Fest: it’s not curling, it’s hurling
Visit the Milwaukee Hurling Club tent at Milwaukee Irish Fest, August 18-21, to learn more. The MHC holds matches most Sundays between June and August at Brown Deer Park; the 2022 championship game is August 28. More information is available on the club’s website at hurling.net. This week begins...
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 15
1. Have a Beer at Supermoon Beer Co. The Friday early evening airport pickup was serendipity: a chance to see a friend for the first time in five years and stop by Supermoon for founder Rob Brennan’s now weekly beer popup. Each Friday and Saturday, Brennan is the friendly face behind the table at the door of his soon-to-be taproom at 3145 S. Howell Ave. in Bay View. He’s pouring from kegs and bottles of his utterly unique mixed fermentation beers, rich in biota and barrel terroir, flavor and aroma. He expects the taproom to be open to visitors by early September (16 weeks behind schedule), but until then the little front-yard patio will do just fine for enjoying his complex, often funky takes on saison and other beers that just take time.
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
IndiaFest Milwaukee is coming to Humboldt Park this weekend
Now that Wisconsin State Fair has ended and we’re more than halfway into the month of August, Milwaukee’s festival season is pretty much over, right? Wrong! Between now and summer’s final day on September 22, there’s a wealth of festivals, block parties, recurring music series, and other spurts of seasonal celebration on the books. This weekend alone offers events like Milwaukee Irish Fest, Float Fest, Milwaukee IPA Fest, Brady Street Art Walk, The Bloody Mary Festival, and an oft-overlooked local festival known as IndiaFest Milwaukee.
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
Horror Show: Milwaukee Visitor Falls To Death When Drawbridge Opens
After learning of this tragic incident that took place in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, I ran a search to see how often this sort of thing happens. I was surprised to learn that people being killed by a fall from an opening drawbridge happens far more than I had thought.
We're Open: 'Lucky's Spitfire' at the Pabst building is a catch-all for food
Inside the 1125 at the Pabst Building, you'll find Lucky's Spitfire, which is a fusion grill food stand.
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
