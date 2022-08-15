Read full article on original website
wrfalp.com
Timothy Card Appointed as Director of Chautauqua County DPF
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Timothy Card as the new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF). Card will begin his new position on September 6, 2022. He replaces former director Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position in December 2021. Card has worked for...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Dept. of Development Holding ‘Community Convenings’ Tonight on East Second Street
City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle will moderate the discussion from 5:30 to 7:00pm at The Resource Center parking lot on the north side of their 869 East Second Street facility. The event is open to all Jamestown community members with a special invitation to those who identify East Second Street as the central corridor of their neighborhood.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
wnynewsnow.com
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
wrfalp.com
Volunteers Raise $31,000 To Remove Asbestos at Future UCAN Homeless Shelter
The volunteers, through the Ascension Leadership Academy, raised $31,000 through a virtual auction and an entertainment event. The new shelter will be located in the former Field & Wright Building on North Main and First Street in downtown Jamestown. UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will have 85...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Family Events
The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday. The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August...
chautauquatoday.com
CCRM Seeing Major Increase in Emergency Food Pantry Use
Chautauqua County Rural Ministry's Emergency Food Pantry has been busy this summer. That's according to CCRM Program Director Bridget Majka, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday. Majka says the agency is seeing a major increase in people using the pantry. She says it provided nearly 15,000 meals during the month of July. And August has also been busy, with more than 5,000 meals distributed so far...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers
Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
Wind turbines being stored in Erie County
If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
wnynewsnow.com
Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan for ANEW Center, Tables Site Plan for COI’s Women’s Homeless Shelter
The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved a site plan for the Salvation Army’s ANEW center while tabling site plans for Chautauqua Opportunities‘ Women’s Homeless Shelter. The site plan approval for the Salvation Army facility is contingent on approval by City Department of Development staff. The Salvation Army...
wrfalp.com
Borrello, Goodell Call for Special Session to Grant Peace Officer Status to Chautauqua Institution Safety Personnel
State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to convene a special session to pass legislation that would strengthen security at Chautauqua Institution. This comes in the wake of last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Institution. Goodell said he and Borrello...
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
wrfalp.com
Bait Drops to Reduce Rabies Taking Place in Northern Chautauqua County
To help reduce the presence rabies in wildlife is taking place in northern Chautauqua County this week. New York State will be doing aerial and hand distribution of baits until August 18 through the Village of Brocton, and the Towns of Portland, Arkwright, and Villenova. The Environmental Health Unit of...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Institution Announces Updated Security Measures
Has announced updated security policies for those visiting or working on the grounds for the remainder of the season. New York State Police Superintendant Kevin Bruen said there will be an increased presence of State Police on the Institution’s grounds, “We’re going to do it in conjunction with the County Sheriff and in discussion with members of the Institution staff. Some of it you will see. Some of the commitment you will see will be in terms of uniformed troopers, troopers with K9s, and a lot of what will happen you won’t see. There’ll be investigators doing background work, threat assessments, and other sorts of things that we do.”
Volunteers wanted for Tall Ships Erie
Tall Ships Erie is now less than two weeks away, and you have the chance to be part of this event by volunteering. Organizers have put out the call for more volunteers. Tall Ships will begin on Thursday, Aug. 25 and continues until Sunday, Aug. 26. Preparations however begin one week from today. Volunteers will […]
