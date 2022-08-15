ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wrfalp.com

Timothy Card Appointed as Director of Chautauqua County DPF

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Timothy Card as the new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF). Card will begin his new position on September 6, 2022. He replaces former director Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position in December 2021. Card has worked for...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Volunteers Raise $31,000 To Remove Asbestos at Future UCAN Homeless Shelter

The volunteers, through the Ascension Leadership Academy, raised $31,000 through a virtual auction and an entertainment event. The new shelter will be located in the former Field & Wright Building on North Main and First Street in downtown Jamestown. UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will have 85...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CCRM Seeing Major Increase in Emergency Food Pantry Use

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry's Emergency Food Pantry has been busy this summer. That's according to CCRM Program Director Bridget Majka, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday. Majka says the agency is seeing a major increase in people using the pantry. She says it provided nearly 15,000 meals during the month of July. And August has also been busy, with more than 5,000 meals distributed so far...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers

Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County

A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Wind turbines being stored in Erie County

If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

YourErie

Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua Institution Announces Updated Security Measures

Has announced updated security policies for those visiting or working on the grounds for the remainder of the season. New York State Police Superintendant Kevin Bruen said there will be an increased presence of State Police on the Institution’s grounds, “We’re going to do it in conjunction with the County Sheriff and in discussion with members of the Institution staff. Some of it you will see. Some of the commitment you will see will be in terms of uniformed troopers, troopers with K9s, and a lot of what will happen you won’t see. There’ll be investigators doing background work, threat assessments, and other sorts of things that we do.”
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YourErie

Volunteers wanted for Tall Ships Erie

Tall Ships Erie is now less than two weeks away, and you have the chance to be part of this event by volunteering. Organizers have put out the call for more volunteers. Tall Ships will begin on Thursday, Aug. 25 and continues until Sunday, Aug. 26. Preparations however begin one week from today. Volunteers will […]
ERIE, PA

