POTUS

Bolton: Trump explanations on classified documents show ‘real level of desperation’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Former national security adviser John Bolton said in a new interview that former President Trump’s defense after the FBI retrieved classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate “shows a real level of desperation.”

“When somebody begins to concoct lies like this, it shows a real level of desperation,” Bolton, who served under Trump from 2018 to 2019, told The New York Times.

The now-unsealed search warrant and property receipt indicate the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from the Florida estate, including one set labeled as “various classified/TS/SCI documents,” meaning top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information that is required to be viewed in secure facilities.

Trump has said he unilaterally declassified the documents using his presidential authority. Other Trump officials have publicly said the former president had a standing order that any documents taken from the Oval Office to the residence were immediately declassified.

However, Bolton told the Times he had never been told of such an order during his time in the White House or afterward.

“I was never briefed on any such order, procedure, policy when I came in,” Bolton said.

“If he were to say something like that, you would have to memorialize that, so that people would know it existed,” Bolton added.

Authorities said the FBI’s search, which has attracted significant scrutiny and criticism from Trump and his allies, was in connection with its investigation into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act, unlawfully concealed or removed public records or obstructed an investigation.

Bolton told the Times that officials had set up secure facilities at Mar-a-Lago and a property in Bedminster, N.J., both of which Trump regularly visited while president, to view sensitive material, meaning the documents could be viewed while remaining classified.

MACK
3d ago

BREAKING NEWS----Trump just frantically called MyPillow creator Mike Lindell again...."Mike Have The JFKs Returned Yet To Help Me Regain My Stolen Presidency?"...."No But Elvis Did Listen!!!".....🎵 Lord Almightyyy... Feel My Temperature Risingggg 🎵....Wait!!!..Y'all QAnons Are Vaccinated Right?".....🤔🤪

Reply(10)
23
Nite Krawler
2d ago

True and some people still don't get. It was desperation raiding his home and finding documents he has no business having? Naw desperation is when his cult keeps making excuses and he keeps pointing fingers...

Reply(2)
14
Frayed Ends
2d ago

Still waiting for the raids on Hillary and Bidens homes. Hillary for classified documents and Biden for his involvement an illegal transactions in Ukraine and China pertaining to his son.

Reply(5)
8
State
Florida State
Person
John Bolton
Person
Donald Trump
