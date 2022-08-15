ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, Aug. 1-7, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Aug. 1-7, including the following. VAN BUREN — Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with numerous infractions. The vehicle was stopped and during the investigation, it was determined the driver, a minor, was in possession of liquor. The male was issued a juvenile summons for the violation and his parents were contacted to come get him and the vehicle.
MARS HILL, ME
maine.gov

In Presque Isle, Governor Mills & Aroostook County Municipal Officials Discuss MaineDOT Initiative to Revitalize Downtowns

Madawaska, Fort Kent, Van Buren, and Presque Isle are set to begin planning phase of MaineDOT’s Village Partnership Initiative this fall. Presque Isle, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today convened a meeting with municipal officials from Madawaska, Van Buren, Fort Kent, and Presque Isle to discuss the Maine Department of Transportation’s Village Partnership Initiative (VPI).
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Fort Fairfield, ME
Caribou, ME
Caribou, ME
Fort Fairfield, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Caribou, ME
Presque Isle, ME
wagmtv.com

44th Annual Acadian Festival Wraps Up

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Madawaska once again hosted their annual Acadian Festival through the weekend. A number of events celebrating Acadian Culture and Heritage were held between Thursday and today including a Parade that included Maine’s Gubernatorial Candidates, Fireworks, Live Entertainment, a Poutine Eating Contest, an Acadian Mass and much more. Danielle Hebert, a Committee Member for the festival says they’ve had a better turn out this year compared to the last couple of years as Covid Guidelines have become less strict.
MADAWASKA, ME
Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Wisdom/Van Buren girls have unfinished business

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - The Wisdom/ Van Buren Pioneers girls soccer team heads into the season as one of the favorites to win another Class D title. The Pioneers have some unfinished business, but also know that they will not fly under the radar again this year. (Peter Clavette):”...
VAN BUREN, ME
wagmtv.com

Monticello Fun Day brings community together

MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - Lots of events happening this past weekend in the County. One of those was in Monticello. The town held a free family fun day on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Monticello Community Center, with games and events like the craft fair, survivor event, karaoke, delicious food, and more. Shelley Taylor and Jennifer Johnston were two of the event organizers. Both say they wanted to bring something together for the community.
MONTICELLO, ME
wagmtv.com

Rain Showers and Downpours Continue Tonight with On and Off Showers Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup continues to show the low pressure system currently impacting our weather, bringing showers and heavier downpours across the state. As this low continues to push its way to the north during the overnight hours, showers are expected to continue until the morning hours of Thursday. At this point, the low pressure system looks to begin to weaken, which means shower activity will become lighter and more scattered in nature during the day Thursday. Shower activity comes to an end during the late evening and overnight hours of Thursday, leaving us with cloudy skies to start the day Friday as the low pressure system finally begins to move away from our region and to the north and east.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Sheriff's Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Sun and Clouds Today Before Widespread Rain Arrives Tomorrow and Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Today we will continue to feature some sunshine paired with clouds across the region. We are watching a low pressure system that will be tracking to the northeast for tomorrow and Thursday. That will bring some widespread heavier showers and downpours throughout tomorrow evening and into Thursday. Temperatures are currently in the mid 50s across the region. They will eventually climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dewpoints are also in the mid to upper 50 range. We will decrease those numbers for a short period this morning, but they will eventually get into the mid 60s, so a brief return to that humid air before those showers and downpours enter on Wednesday and Thursday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Cloudy Skies Tomorrow Morning Leads to Showers and Downpours for the Afternoon and Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather maker approaching the region from the south and east. The low pressure system located directly to our south right now, will be making its way into the region during the day tomorrow, stalling out over us, providing additional rain shower activity to the region Thursday, before finally exiting the region going throughout the day Friday. This stretch brings cooler temperatures to the state during the next couple of days, before sunshine during the weekend allows temperatures to climb back above average.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.

