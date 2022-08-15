PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Today we will continue to feature some sunshine paired with clouds across the region. We are watching a low pressure system that will be tracking to the northeast for tomorrow and Thursday. That will bring some widespread heavier showers and downpours throughout tomorrow evening and into Thursday. Temperatures are currently in the mid 50s across the region. They will eventually climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dewpoints are also in the mid to upper 50 range. We will decrease those numbers for a short period this morning, but they will eventually get into the mid 60s, so a brief return to that humid air before those showers and downpours enter on Wednesday and Thursday.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO