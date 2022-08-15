ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Sandusky lands $24.5 million federal grant to improve U.S. 6 into Cedar Point, expand bikeway

By Susan Glaser, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park hoping for late fall completion of new ADA-friendly restroom at Bain Park

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The replacement of the closed Bain Park restroom was first discussed by city officials nearly four years ago. After numerous delays related to the pandemic, Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney is confident the $248,320 project -- awarded last week by city council to winning bidder Northeast Ohio Trenching Service -- will start soon and be completed before the end of the year.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
huroninsider.com

Huron City Council purchases vacant, half-acre lot

HURON – Huron City Council voted to purchase a vacant half-acre lot for $5,000 at their August 9 meeting. The lot is located at 306 Linden Drive and according to City Manager Matt Lasko, currently undevelopable. He said that the City is purchasing it for possible future development in the Rye Beach area.
HURON, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 15

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
TOLEDO, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Great Lakes Brewing Co. to release Blackout Stout

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is back with Blackout Stout, a rich bold imperial stout that marks the infamous 2003 blackout that covered a swath of the Northeastern United States and other regions in darkness. The imperial stout will be available in Great Lakes gift shop beginning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
SOLON, OH
