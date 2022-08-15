Sandusky lands $24.5 million federal grant to improve U.S. 6 into Cedar Point, expand bikeway

Read full article on original website
Fairview Park hoping for late fall completion of new ADA-friendly restroom at Bain Park
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The replacement of the closed Bain Park restroom was first discussed by city officials nearly four years ago. After numerous delays related to the pandemic, Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney is confident the $248,320 project -- awarded last week by city council to winning bidder Northeast Ohio Trenching Service -- will start soon and be completed before the end of the year.
Erie Co. secures nearly $25M for road upgrades on Route 6 near Cedar Point
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program will contribute nearly $25 million to roundabout project on Route 6 near Cedar Point.
huroninsider.com
Huron City Council purchases vacant, half-acre lot
HURON – Huron City Council voted to purchase a vacant half-acre lot for $5,000 at their August 9 meeting. The lot is located at 306 Linden Drive and according to City Manager Matt Lasko, currently undevelopable. He said that the City is purchasing it for possible future development in the Rye Beach area.
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
Environmental study confirms toxins at potential jail site, but lays out plan for remediation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The results of a more detailed environmental study confirm that lingering toxins in the soil, groundwater and air currently render the county’s preferred location for a new jail unsafe, but not necessarily unusable. A report from Partners Environmental Consulting that was recently released outlines the...
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
Spacecraft components to travel Erie Co. roadways
The Erie County Sheriff's Department is warning motorists that oversized loads carrying Blue Origin spacecraft components will cause temporary road closures over the next couple of days.
cleveland19.com
Erie County Road closures planned as crews move oversize pieces of Blue Origin spacecraft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists around parts of Erie County may see an unusual sight on the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The sheriff’s office said road closures are expected both days as crews transport oversize loads of the Blue Origin spacecraft from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility to the docks in Huron.
Parma reminds residents about cost-saving option for electricity bill
PARMA, Ohio -- The city is reminding residents that they can save money on their electricity bills. The roughly 22,000 residents currently signed up through Parma’s Electric Aggregation Program are asked to contact the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) about being dropped back to FirstEnergy’s default service.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 15
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
Reinstate Cleveland utility shutoff and implement one countywide while hardships endure: Don Bryant
CLEVELAND -- Utility shutoffs are a community health risk and are inhumane to those directly affected. Utilities For All, a Cleveland-based community action group, calls for a reinstatement of the city of Cleveland’s moratorium on utility shutoffs and calls on Cuyahoga County Council to pass a similar measure. Utility...
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
Ohio infested with invasive bug; How to spot their eggs with mating season weeks away
A beautiful but invasive pest causing concern in many parts of the U.S., has taken up residence in areas of Cleveland. With its egg laying season weeks away, authorities are working to stamp out the bug's potential takeover.
Great Lakes Brewing Co. to release Blackout Stout
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is back with Blackout Stout, a rich bold imperial stout that marks the infamous 2003 blackout that covered a swath of the Northeastern United States and other regions in darkness. The imperial stout will be available in Great Lakes gift shop beginning...
A menagerie of toys awaits discovery: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Northern Ohio Doll and Bear Show gets under way this Sunday at the newly named Best Western Plus (formerly Holiday Inn Select) on Ohio 82 in Strongsville. Conveniently located near Interstate 71, the venue provides an accessible interchange with the Ohio Turnpike, as well.
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
