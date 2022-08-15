Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Boeing is hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 200 positions
SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is now hiring and looking for hard-working employees. If you are interested Boeing is hosting a job fair. The event will be at the South Flores Career Center on August 16th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Boeing is looking to...
USAA gives employees one-time $1,000 payments to fight inflation costs
USAA is trying to help it's employees ease inflation cost burdens.
KSAT 12
Survey finds nearly 90% of people in San Antonio are cutting back on other expenses due to higher electric bills
SAN ANTONIO – The majority of CPS Energy customers surveyed by KSAT said they are seeing pricier electricity bills than usual, which is causing them to cut back on other expenses in order to cover the cost. A total of 667 readers and viewers participated in the survey that...
Home sellers in San Antonio, Austin cut prices as competition cools
Mortgage rates aren't getting any lower. So is it getting easier?
KSAT 12
What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
KSAT 12
Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
KTSA
San Antonio city council reaches no final decision on what to do with excess funds from CPS Energy
SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — Imagine having an extra 75 million dollars show up in your bank account. It’s an issue the city of San Antonio finds itself dealing with. The money comes from an unexpected influx of revenue from CPS Energy. CPS customers are paying outrageous electricity...
San Antonio Airport adds alcohol to-go service, new exotic animal exhibit
There has been a shift.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio’s industrial market is expanding. One example: A $230 million project in China Grove
San Antonio’s industrial real estate market has long paled in comparison with major Texas distribution hubs such as Houston and Dallas, with relatively little construction of new space. That’s begun changing as the city attracts businesses, its population swells and more manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space is built.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
San Antonio City Council session ends with no agreement about how to spend CPS Energy revenue
SAN ANTONIO — The debate over how the city council will spend millions in revenue from CPS Energy continues. On Tuesday, a budget work session was held where City Council members were presented with the proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers. The rebate, and alternate plans for the $50...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
California lawsuit alleges DeLorean stole idea for San Antonio revival
The company says DeLorean's new founders worked under its nose.
Bexar County approves $25 million in ARPA funds to expand broadband internet access
TEXAS, USA — County commissioners approved allocating $25 million from ARPA FUNDS to expand broadband internet access. The plan is to provide fast, reliable and affordable internet to areas that can’t access it. The caretaker of the Elmendorf Community Library says people come in daily to access the...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
KSAT 12
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage
With schools hurting for workers and districts grappling with school security in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Northeast ISD's Police Department is offering to cover training costs for new cadets. According to details released Wednesday by the district, NEISD is offering to cover the cost of police academy training...
mycanyonlake.com
Resolute Hospital Seeks ‘Healthcare Heroes,’ Will Hire on the Spot at Job Fair Thursday
Resolute Health Hospital hopes a lot of ‘healthcare heroes’ will show up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for its job fair. The hospital, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, plans to hire on the spot and offer generous sign-on bonuses to qualified candidates. Needed are:
1 Woman Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Police reports state that a collision took place on Monday near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle accident were a vehicle belonging to an [..]
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
