ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows

The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for rheumatoid arthritis pain?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake. This causes painful inflammation in the affected parts of the body. RA mainly affects the joints and can attack. at the same time. It can also affect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Pain Medicine#Opioids#Back Pain#Pain Medications#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Jama Internal Medicine#School Of Public Health
Medical News Today

What are the first-line pain medications to treat a herniated disk?

A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain. Several medications are available to help a person reduce their pain. A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain, although it can occur anywhere along the spine. People may also refer to it as a ruptured, bulging, or protruding disk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Are Meth Sores?

Meth is a synthetic stimulant drug that is highly addictive. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) classifies it as a Schedule II drug. This means that the drug has a high potential to be abused. The drug is also called crystal meth, ice, and blue. Meth Sores. Meth sores are caused...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery

In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy