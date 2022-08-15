Read full article on original website
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
What is the best medication for rheumatoid arthritis pain?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake. This causes painful inflammation in the affected parts of the body. RA mainly affects the joints and can attack. at the same time. It can also affect...
First Effective Treatment for Back Pain Changes How Brain and Back Communicate
The first effective treatment for back pain which changes how the brain and back communicate has been developed by scientists. The 12-week course which focuses on the nervous system rather than pain killers and manipulation leaves twice as many people pain-free as conventional treatment. The basic principle comes from a...
What are the first-line pain medications to treat a herniated disk?
A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain. Several medications are available to help a person reduce their pain. A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain, although it can occur anywhere along the spine. People may also refer to it as a ruptured, bulging, or protruding disk.
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
The One Supplement Cardiologists Swear By For A Healthier Heart Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predispos...
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
What Are Meth Sores?
Meth is a synthetic stimulant drug that is highly addictive. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) classifies it as a Schedule II drug. This means that the drug has a high potential to be abused. The drug is also called crystal meth, ice, and blue. Meth Sores. Meth sores are caused...
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
How long does weed stay in your system? What smokers, new and old, need to know.
Weed will stay in your system, with noticeable effects, for several hours. Some drug tests can detect it for longer.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery
In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
Warning over ‘very infectious’ illness – 4 signs to watch out for
BRITS have been warned to be on the look out for a 'very infectious' disease that can last for weeks. Medics shared the main warning signs of glandular fever and said it usually affects teenagers and young adults. It's commonly referred to as the 'kissing disease' as it can be...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
