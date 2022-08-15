Read full article on original website
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Psychologists discover connection between a 'calm mind' and better capacity for self-control
People who have a "calmer mind"—that is, their neuronal processes take longer on average and whirl around less than others—have greater self-control. This was the finding of Dr. Tobias Kleinert, Prof. Dr. Markus Heinrichs and Dr. Bastian Schiller from the Department of Psychology at the University of Freiburg, together with Prof. Dr. Kyle Nash and Dr. Josh Leota from the University of Alberta/Canada, and Prof. Dr. Thomas König from the University Hospital of Bern/Switzerland.
Role of genetics studied in rheumatoid arthritis development
Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for RA differentiate healthy controls (HC), clinically suspect arthralgia (CSA), and RA (1,015, 479, and 1,146 participants, respectively, in the Dutch population). CSA patients were assessed for conversion to inflammatory arthritis for a period of two years and were classified as converter (CSAc) or nonconverter (CSAnc; 84 and 395, respectively).
Online testing tool identifies people likely to benefit from genetic testing for inherited risk for certain cancers
An online tool developed by researchers and physicians at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute can accurately and rapidly identify people who should undergo testing for inherited genetic changes that raise the risk of developing certain cancers, a new study shows. The tool, known as PREMMplus, assesses whether an individual is likely to...
Scientists uncover role of Alzheimer's-linked APOE gene in glaucoma protection and identify promising treatment
New research led by scientists at Mass Eye and Ear and Brigham and Women's Hospital, member hospitals of Mass General Brigham, reveals the role that a genetic variant associated with Alzheimer's disease, APOE4, plays in protecting against glaucoma. In the new study, published August 16 in Immunity, the researchers also used a pharmacologic treatment to successfully prevent the destruction of neurons in the eyes of mice with glaucoma by targeting the APOE signaling pathway.
New study indicates people with current cancer diagnosis may face severe complications from COVID-19
A new study has found that a current cancer diagnosis posed a significant risk for severe outcomes during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ICU admission and death. UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers took part in the study, which was published this week in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
Fast and effective treatment for PTSD in military personnel and veterans
New research reveals posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)—a serious and disabling mental disorder—can be treated with intensive daily exposure therapy over two weeks, rather than the typical prolonged weekly exposure over three months. Led by Phoenix Australia–Center for Posttraumatic Mental Health at the University of Melbourne, researchers developed the...
Sugar chains on cell surfaces direct cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determines the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
New study shows Rhodiola rosea root might be beneficial for managing type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers led by the University of California, Irvine has discovered that treatment with an extract from the roots of the Rhodiola rosea plant might be effective for helping manage type 2 diabetes, showing promise as a safe and effective non-pharmaceutical alternative. The study, recently published online in...
Genetic variants that dampen A-to-I RNA editing associated with increased risk of autoimmune disorders
A team of researchers at Stanford University, working with two colleagues from Fudan University and another from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, has found evidence suggesting that genetic variants that dampen A-to-I RNA editing can be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune disorders. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they analyzed genetic expression data from tissue samples collected from hundreds of human donors to identify genetic variants that affect RNA editing and what they learned by doing so. Kaur Alasoo, with the University of Tartu in Estonia, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team on this new effort.
New guidance to prevent the tragedy of unrecognized esophageal intubation
Esophageal intubation describes the unintended insertion of a breathing tube into the esophagus (the tube leading to the stomach) instead of the windpipe (trachea). If this is not promptly recognized it causes brain damage or death. There have been a few high-profile cases of unrecognized esophageal intubation recently, and often such cases result in the deaths of otherwise well patients having routine procedures.
Targeted cancer vaccines eliminate tumors and prevent recurrence in mice
Researchers around the world have been working for years on developing vaccines against different types of cancer, but without much success. Now, Tufts School of Engineering researchers think they have found one that does work. They have devised a method of targeting cancer in mice with a vaccine that is so strong and precise, it eliminates tumors and even prevents their recurrence.
New method enables long-lasting imaging of rapid brain activity in individual cells deep in the cortex
As you are reading these words, certain regions of your brain are displaying a flurry of millisecond-fast electrical activity. Visualizing and measuring this electrical activity is crucial to understand how the brain enables us to see, move, behave or read these words. However, technological limitations are delaying neuroscientists from achieving their goal of improving the understanding of how the brain works.
Reduction in brain tissue oxygenation placing older adults with multiple health conditions at risk of faints and falls
Researchers from Mercer's Institute for Successful Aging (MISA) and the Department of Medical Physics at St James's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin have discovered that brain tissue oxygenation is lower in frailer older adults with multiple health conditions (multi-morbidity), putting them at risk of faints and falls. Brain oxygenation—the measure of oxygen in brain tissue—reflects the balance between oxygen delivery and consumption and is vital for the maintenance of normal brain function and tissue integrity. The research and its importance were recently recognized by a cover article in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
Study identifies new dementia risk genes through novel testing approach
A new UCLA-led study has identified multiple new risk genes for Alzheimer's disease and a rare, related brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) by using a combination of new testing methods allowing for mass screening of genetic variants in a single experiment. The study, published today in the journal...
No one-size-fits-all AI approach works for prevention, diagnosis or treatment using precision medicine
A Rutgers analysis of dozens of artificial intelligence (AI) software programs used in precision, or personalized, medicine to prevent, diagnose and treat disease found that no program exists that can be used for all treatments. "Precision medicine is one of the most trending subjects in basic and medical science today,"...
Study: Opioid drug tolerance develops from interplay of key gene and cholesterol
UF Scripps Biomedical Research scientists have a discovered a key gene that is shedding light on how people develop tolerance to pain-relievers over time, a problem that raises risk of addiction and overdose. The finding could open the door to a new generation of pain medications designed to function differently,...
Researchers discover how DDT exposure contributes to Alzheimer's disease risk
A new study led by researchers from Florida International University (FIU) reveals a mechanism linking the pesticide DDT to Alzheimer's disease. Published in Environmental Health Perspectives, the study shows how the persistent environmental pollutant DDT causes increased amounts of toxic amyloid beta, which form the characteristic amyloid plaques found in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease. According to Jason Richardson, professor at FIU's Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work and corresponding author, the study further demonstrates that DDT is an environmental risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. In 2014, he led a team of scientists at Rutgers University, Emory University, and UT Southwestern Medical School who presented evidence linking DDT to the disease.
GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans
A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
Routine depression screening may capture underdiagnosed patient populations
Screening for depression at the primary care level could dramatically increase the likelihood of treatment for those who are traditionally undertreated—racial and ethnic minority individuals, older adults, those with limited English proficiency and men—according to a new study led by UC San Francisco. Second only to cardiovascular disease...
