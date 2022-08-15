Beth Emeth Congregation prepares for the High Holy Days

Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, also called the High Holy Days, are the spiritual New Year in the Jewish calendar with special religious services at Beth Emeth Congregation in Sun City West, 13702 W. Meeker Blvd.

This year at Beth Emeth, Cantor Judith Levy will lead the services at the synagogue. Cantor Levy comes from San Diego, CA specially to serve Beth Emeth congregation on the High Holy Days. Rabbi Robert Sternberg, a member of Beth Emeth who has been leading Shabbat services at the synagogue every Saturday, will read the Torah and give the sermons on Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. Other members of Beth Emeth will lead the congregation in English readings.

Rosh Hashanah starts in the evening on Sept. 25. Yom Kippur starts in the evening of Oct. 4. Tickets are free but must be reserved. Donations are welcome. Anyone who wishes may join the congregation for these services as well as for the upcoming programs to be held at the synagogue. For information and tickets call 623-584-1720.

Beth Emeth is the only traditional egalitarian synagogue in West Valley, which includes Surprise, El Mirage, Buckeye, the Sun Cities and the western sections of Glendale and Peoria. In a traditional egalitarian congregation men and women play equal roles and all are counted as part of a minyan, the quorum required by Jewish tradition for recitation of the Mourner’s Kaddish and many other traditional prayers. Beth Emeth follows the Conservative Jewish liturgy and uses the Sim Shalom prayer book, the most modern prayer book developed by the Conservative movement for use in synagogue services. Beth Emeth has a library, which also serves as its chapel for weekday services.

Beth Emeth is seeking to expand its membership and offer a variety of new classes, new activities and new experiences that will attract a diverse community and help make our congregation a living spiritual home for people of all ages and backgrounds.